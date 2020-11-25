What Are You Thankful For? Nov 25, 2020 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 “I am thankful everyday for God’s love and my family and friends. If not for all of them, I couldn’t have made it this year. I am thankful to be me.” — Rhonda Wyatt PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN “My family and our health.” — Sarah Gray PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN “Thankful for life and family.” — Carla Brown PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN “God’s love.” — Robin Neas PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN “I am thankful to still be in remission! So blessed to still be cancer free.” — Britaney Cansler PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.