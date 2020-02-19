What is a frizzen, why was it frozen this past Saturday, and what does either one have to do with Davy Crockett?
The Crockett connection is that the Frozen Frizzen black powder shooting contest took place Saturday at David Crockett Birthplace Park. Also, the rifles that Crockett used all had frizzens.
And a frizzen is? It is a hinged piece of metal shaped much like a capital “L,” that covers the powder in the “flash pan” of a flintlock rifle. It also provides the metal surface struck by a piece of flint clamped into the lock of the rifle — hence the term “flintlock” — when the trigger is pulled. The flint hits the metal of the frizzen and sends a spark down to the powder in the flash pan, which ignites with a puff of white smoke and also sparks through the “touch hole” in the rifle barrel to ignite powder located behind the rifle ball that has been “ramrodded” down the long muzzle, shrouded by a fabric “patch.” The ignition of the powder in the muzzle is what blasts the ball out of the rifle.
The “frozen” reference in Saturday’s shoot, which drew a dozen riflemen and one riflewoman to the Limestone location where Crockett was born, references that the shooting match happened in a winter month.