In thinking about favorite things to share with readers this week— see our staff recommendations for books below — a movie came to mind.
“The Sound of Music,” the true story of the von Trapp family’s escape from the Nazi takeover of Austria, has remained one of my all-time favorite movies since I first saw it as a young child. My mother loved theater, especially musicals, and took our family to see it on a local stage too. However and wherever I saw it, the story and its songs captivated me.
As I’ve gotten older and revisited it through the years, I find it hasn’t lost it’s magic. Even at 50-something, it transports me and leads me through the labyrinth of history, human experience, emotion and reason that brings me back to a central truth: in every time, every place, every circumstance, our humanity hangs on what we choose to focus on.
For Captain von Trapp, it was fierce love and loyalty to his country and family that led him to choose the right in spite of the consequences. To Maria, I think it was love in general. Uncle Max, kindly though he was, seemed to be controlled more by fear than principle. Herr Zeller, to me, epitomized the subversion of humanity to blind ideology and thirst for power.
I see similarities in how the characters in that story developed and revealed what motivated them as the Nazi machine invaded Austria and how characters and motivations are being exposed as we face the “invisible enemy” of the coronavirus. Well, yes, that does sound dramatic. But aren’t we living in a moment of dramatic and rapid change? Here is the cast of characters in our COVID-19 drama as I see them.
There are the Captain Von Trapps. These are the people, from our own communities all the way up to those in federal offices and agencies who are selflessly putting the wellbeing of others first. I could tell you who they are, but if you’ve been paying attention, you already know. They are the ones who are doing what they can do, showing calm and determined leadership and disseminating the truth about the situation without inciting undue panic or despair. These are the people we should be watching and listening to.
There are the Marias. These are the people who understand the threat and are doing all in their power to comfort and provide for those caught unprepared or overwhelmed by uncertainty. The world is blessed to have them.
There are the Uncle Maxes. These are the people who under normal circumstances pass their days as fine citizens. But when faced with a potential danger, are led by fear. In extreme cases, they may hoard what others need, not realizing that our strength and safety lies in caring for one another.
There are the Herr Zellers. These are the people who see in the misfortune of others an opportunity to advance their own interests. It may be their pet political or ideological views, spinning or spreading stories, half truths and rumors that capitalize on fear to divide instead of strengthen. It may be their desire to make a profit at the expense of others, buying needed supplies to resell at exorbitant prices, creating scarcity where there could have been enough.
The good news is that, just like the scourge of Nazism in “The Sound of Music,” this coronavirus pandemic will come to an end. As we work toward and wait for that moment, let’s make sure we’re playing the part we would want history and our loved ones to remember us for.