The Wilbur West Memorial “Wheels for Kids” Car Show will be on Saturday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot of the City Garage Car Museum.
The event will be held rain or shine.
This car show is open for all years, makes and models of vehicles, event organizers say in a news release.
This event is being hosted by Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Alpha Eta Chapter and the City Garage Car Museum, where West had volunteered three days a week for 10 years after retiring in 2011. He was additionally “a well-respected educator in the Cocke County School System for 45 years,” organizers note.
Registration for exhibitors will begin at 8:30 a.m. the day of the show. The advance registration cost to exhibit a vehicle is $10. The day of show fee is $15.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 entrants.
“There will be awards, drawings for door prizes, and a 50/50 raffle with all proceeds to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, the release continues.
“In addition to the vehicles, there will be music and food for visitors to enjoy,” the release adds.
CHILDREN’S CONTEST
Children, ages 6 and younger, are invited to participate in a special fundraising event called “Kids on Wheels for St. Jude.” Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. There is a $2 fee for each children’s entry.
The kids are asked to decorate their strollers, wagons, tricycles, bicycles, or any article with wheels for the fall season. There will be a “Best of Show” awarded to the winning entry. All entries will receive participation ribbons.
For more information or to receive a registration form, contact Brenda West at brwest@bewleyproperties.com or call 423-608-0123. Registration forms are also available at the City Garage Car Museum.