Betsy White, Director of William King Museum of Art, has announced plans to temporarily close the museum to the public for the month of January.
“Our region is experiencing a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases with the possibility of an even higher rate of infections after the holiday," White said in a release. "With this in mind and the well-being of our visitors and staff of primary importance, the Museum will close to the public during the month of January, we will re-open on February 1. This decision is made today with reluctance but knowing that better times are coming.”
The museum will be using this time of closure to make upgrades to their network and online programming capacity to be ready to reopen with a bang Feb. 1, the release says.
For information on future exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005. Register for classes and events on WKMA’s website.
