William King Museum of Art’s campus is being renovated. First came the new Art Lab, and now the 20-plus-acre campus is being turned into a community park to promote healthy lifestyles for all ages. A Brick campaign fundraiser offers an opportunity to help support the arts and create a legacy that lasts. Go online to Williamkingmuseum.org/the-brick-campaign/ or Bricksrus.com/donorsite/wkma to order a custom brick, today.
Given the extraordinary connection that many people have with the iconic place, WKMA is encouraging donors to associate their names, or the names of those they wish to honor or remember, with Brick Welcome Mats which will be located right below the front steps of the museum, a release says.
Brick pavers can be inscribed with names and memories in exchange for a gift to WKMA. The fundraiser provides a way to associate a supporter’s name with this special place in an enduring manner, or to remember a favorite teacher, grandchildren, or a family name that has seen multiple generations that attended school or have been part of WKMA’s history. Bricks may also carry the names of organizations and businesses, the release says.
Leave a Memory
For donations of $100 or $250, WKMA offers the option to inscribe a name and/or a message on a brick paver as described here.
- $100 4x8 clay brick-3 lines of copy, max 18 characters per line
- $250 8x8 clay brick-6 lines of copy, max 18 characters per line
Order WKMA Bricks online at Williamkingmuseum.org/the-brick-campaign/ or Bricksrus.com/donorsite/wkma. Questions? Call Nikki Hicks at (276) 628-5005 x113.