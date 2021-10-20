KINGSPORT – Witches Wynd (pronounced “why-nd,” rhyming with “kind”) makes its return until Halloween night, through the magic of the internet. The annual event, now in its 29th year, will begin on Oct. 22.
Log onto witcheswynd.com and experience tales of the macabre, the paranormal and the unexplained, all from the comfort of your home. Exchange Place is suggesting a donation of $10 which can be paid at the time of viewing with any major credit card. Please note that if you want to watch this special Witches Wynd more than once, you will be asked to make the $10 donation each time. However, unlike previous years, when people were only able to attend on the Friday and Saturday nights prior to Halloween, this year there will be multiple opportunities to log on and hear these marvelous stories, a release says.
This year’s event will include four major storytellers:
Judy (Butterfly) Farlow is a woman of many talents and personalities. She has been educating and performing for more than twenty years, from backyard picnics to the White House. A national award- winning storyteller, she is a performing member of the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild, participates with the National Storytelling Network, and has appeared at numerous festivals and events, including Gatlinburg’s Smoky Mountain Tales and Tunes, and the Virginia Renaissance Faire.
Agnese Goin holds a master’s degree in storytelling from East Tennessee State University. Until COVID wreaked havoc with lives, she had been a Storyteller in Residence at Lincoln Elementary School and Washington Elementary School, and freely admitted that teaching storytelling to children had been the highlight of her week.
Hannah Harvey, Ph.D., is a nationally-known storyteller and award-winning teacher, with a doctorate in oral history performance (performance ethnography). She has performed at the National Storytelling Festival, the International Fringe Festival in Scotland, Yale University, and in three storytelling programs with The Great Courses. Dr. Harvey specializes in Appalachian oral histories, and has worked as a consultant for physicians, pastors, and psychiatrists on the power of storytelling to shape cultural identity.
Judy Womack has been a professional storyteller and actor for more than thirty years. Her use of dramatic movement and the spoken word allows stories to come alive, and encourages listeners to stretch their imaginations. A past recipient of the Arts Council of Kingsport’s Distinguished Artist Award, she has conducted drama and storytelling workshops at Barter Theatre, the Kingsport Ballet and Theatre Bristol, among other venues.
The event will also include two special guests:
Katie Hoffman, Ph. D., will be providing music throughout the program. A scholar of Appalachian cultural heritage with a doctorate in English, she is the founder of Appalworks, a company that focuses on different aspects of Appalachian culture, history, and heritage, and weaves them into programs that educate and entertain. She is a talented singer/songwriter, and has been singing, playing, and lecturing about traditional Appalachian music for over three decades.
Billee Moore has been a volunteer at Exchange Place for more than forty years, which included serving for several years as the Chair of the Steering Committee. She was the person who created Witches Wynd back in the early 1990s, and for this virtual edition, Billee opens the program with her exclusive memory of how this event came to be.
For more information, please call Exchange Place at 423-288-6071.
Exchange Place is a non-profit, volunteer-run living history farm, educational facility and regional attraction that seeks to preserve, protect, interpret, and manage the history, heritage, and artifacts pertaining to mid-19th century farm life in Northeast Tennessee.