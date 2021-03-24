Editor’s Note: In contemplating whom I could write about from Greene County for Women’s History Month, my mind naturally went to Edith O’Keefe Susong, the woman who founded what is now The Greeneville Sun.
Susong shepherded a family, built a publishing empire, helped shape a community and influenced lives generations removed from her own. I can personally attest to that last point as an employee of the company she transformed from a struggling newspaper lost or tossed away on a gambling debt into a legacy for her family, community and communities beyond.
After setting out to learn more about Susong, I quickly realized The Greeneville Sun had published a detailed account of her life in 2016, and I certainly could not improve upon it. That article, condensed, is re-published today in Accent for Women’s History Month. Read the original article, Edith O’Keefe Susong And Her 100-Year Newspaper Legacy, at greenevillesun.com.
It has been said that extraordinary things are revealed through extraordinary evidence.
But perhaps not always right away.
Those present in downtown Greeneville on the morning of Oct. 1, 1916, likely detected nothing extraordinary in the sight of a familiar local woman striding along for two blocks with a cheerful but intent expression on her face. There might have been passing conversations. Look, there goes Edith Susong — you know, that schoolteacher O’Keefe gal who married Dave Susong a few years back. Look how fast she’s walking! Wonder what she’s up to?
What could not be seen in that ordinary sight of a passing woman was the extraordinary talent and potential hidden in her, nor the destiny ahead of her.
Those would not remain hidden for long.
As for the activities she was “up to” on that crisp autumn day, they continue even now, a full century later, as another autumn dawns.
A Woman Publisher?!
Edith O’Keefe Susong was doing more than just taking a walk that day. She was striding into a new life and, in doing so, redirecting the flow of her family’s history for generations to come. She was becoming a newspaper owner/publisher, but she would quickly discover that, on a paper staffed by only two other people, an owner/publisher had to be prepared to do it all, or at least almost all.
That newspaper was the Greeneville Democrat, circulation about 600. It was the smallest weekly paper in a town with three of them. Total population in Greeneville in 1916 was an estimated 3,750 people. And that struggling publication was now in the hands of someone who had never had a prior ambition to run a newspaper at all.
To make it all the more unpromising, the new owner/publisher was a woman.
It would not matter today, of course, but in 1916 and through many more early 20th century years, it mattered much. In a 1974 remembrance of his grandmother published soon after her passing, her eldest grandchild, John M. Jones Jr., recalled her story of a man who came to the newspaper office to pay his $1 subscription bill for the year and, rather than turn the money over to a young woman, asked if she would fetch her “pap” to accept payment.
A Way To Provide
So why did Edith Susong, who in 1909 and 1910 had been a popular sixth-grade teacher at what was then Roby Fitzgerald School, make the unlikely move into a business that in itself did not initially attract her interest or ambitions — and this in a day when women just didn’t do “that kind of thing” anyway?
It was because she possessed a different, and simpler, fundamental ambition: She needed a way to take care of herself and her children, one that could survive even if the core structure of her family fell apart. And that was a distinct possibility.
By the summer and early fall of 1916, her husband was in the grip of a serious alcohol problem that was wrecking not only his promising legal career but also his and Edith’s marriage and their young family. As his career and family life began to spiral downward, he had somehow come into possession of The Greeneville Democrat. One story said he had taken the newspaper in as a legal fee. Another story had it that he “won” the newspaper in a card game with a prior owner eager to rid himself of an unprofitable albatross of a business.
Susong had to borrow money from a sister in order to run the newspaper he suddenly owned, but newspapering was something he cared little about, and it proved difficult for him to focus on it.
Soon Edith, a non-drinker, began to step in and help out when small tasks were left undone at The Democrat, or when copy had to be written. It was her first real taste of workaday journalism, and probably the start of her awareness of her own latent skill at newspaper-writing.
When Dave Susong failed to live up to the terms of the loan bargain he had made with his sister, likely failure loomed for the little weekly. The meager staff of The Democrat, concerned about their jobs, began trying to nudge Edith toward fully taking over the newspaper. For her part, with her marriage deeply troubled, Edith had begun to look for a way to provide for herself and her children in case her husband vanished from the picture.
It proved to be a prescient notion; she and Dave soon separated, and she and the children moved to her parents’ home on South Main Street. The Susongs divorced by the mid-1920s.
Did Just About Everything
Driven by her urgent need to succeed at her new business and armed mainly with sheer determination, her natural abilities, and her strong Christian faith, she launched into her work and simply would not let up, no matter what.
She wrote news stories, designed advertisements and sold them to local businesses, dealt with suppliers, addressed the newspapers to her subscribers each week, and took them to the post office for mailing. Sometimes, she recalled later, she even operated the antiquated at-bed press. When Edith could find time, she recalled in later decades, she sometimes loaded her son and daughter into her car and drove up and down the roads of Greene County selling subscriptions to The Democrat door-to-door.
The people of the town and county understood the challenge she faced, and were kind to her, she said. Many became her good friends, and friends of her little newspaper.
No doubt to the surprise of many, The Democrat did survive, and began to grow signicantly as the World War I years passed. In fact, by 1920, with some financial help from her parents, she had been able to buy both of the other newspapers — first The Searchlight, and then The Greeneville Daily Sun, the paper which had immediately predicted her professional demise. That year (1920) she combined the three newspapers to create The Greeneville Democrat-Sun, a daily paper.
Faced in 1920 with a need for financial assistance to buy the Sun, her larger and more formidable competitor, she turned to her mother and father. They gave her aid not only in helping her finance the purchase but also in helping her operate the resulting daily newspaper.
Will O’Keefe, her father, drew on his background in banking to oversee the dollars-and-cents side of the business as its business manager.
Her mother was the unforgettable Quincy Marshall O’Keefe, a petite reball born in 1866 who feared only God and possessed the proverbial “way with words” (some of them a touch salty). Quincy was happily drawn into the important role of editorial page editor.
Already in her mid-50s by 1920, Quincy taught herself to type and, working from a table in her bedroom/office on a large black manual typewriter, she wrote for the newspaper’s editorial page until a few years before her death in 1958, at the age of 92.
Three Intense Decades
The 1920s were a time of intense work, and growing prominence, for Edith Susong and her young daily newspaper, which began as The Greeneville Democrat-Sun, transitioned to The Greeneville Daily Sun, and ultimately settled at The Greeneville Sun, as it has been known for more than 80 years.
The staff of the daily was, of course, larger than the staff of The Democrat, but Edith, as publisher, continued to lead and drive the newspaper, doing much of the news reporting and writing as well as handling or overseeing many other functions.
She also participated in state and regional newspaper associations, and gradually became known widely as one of the nation’s few female newspaper publishers, a status that led to many invitations to speak to newspaper groups and other professional groups, in Tennessee and other states.
Signicantly, she was elected in the early 1920s to represent Tennessee on the board of directors of the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association. She also served as a president of the Tennessee Woman’s Press and Authors Club.
Leadership Role In Community
At the same time, she was taking a growing leadership role in community life, despite her relatively youthful age and the fact that she was a woman in business.
A gifted and effective public speaker, she became one of the main leaders in the intense uphill effort to persuade local dairy farmers to borrow money to upgrade their herds in order to attract the Pet Milk Company to the county. The goal of the campaign: to provide a new, badly needed source of income to local farmers and, at the same time, stimulate the overall economy of the county.
The effort was successful, and, when the new Pet Milk processing plant — the county’s first non-tobacco-related industry — opened in Greeneville in 1928, she and Greeneville businessman James H. Rader were honored by being asked to pour the first can of milk.
After World War II, when The Greene County Foundation was formed in order to grow local jobs by buying potential industrial property and offering it at cost to companies looking for sites for new plants, she was one of the original members/contributors.
She was a delegate to four Democratic National Conventions, including the 1932 convention that nominated Franklin Roosevelt. (She strongly supported him; her mother just as strongly opposed him!)
Active In Civic Life
Edith and her mother were devoted, highly energetic members of St. James Episcopal Church, which was a small, often-struggling congregation during the early decades of the 20th century. Both women were also very active in what was then known as the Greene County Library (now the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library), and in other areas of local civic life.
Edith in particular immersed herself in women’s civic activities and organizations, including the Cherokee Club, the leading local women’s organization, which she had joined at age 19. She helped establish Greeneville’s Andrew Johnson Women’s Club, a federated organization of which she was a president, and also served as president of the Tennessee Federation of Women’s Clubs from 1927-29. At the state level, she served in the early 1930s as a member of the Tennessee Educational Commission, an appointive position.
A New, Needed Partnership
Although she was highly skilled at multi-tasking, by the mid-1940s she realized that she needed more help, particularly on the business side. Her solution was found after World War II in the person of John M. Jones, who had married Edith’s daughter, Arne, in 1940.
The close partnership that emerged between Edith and Jones re-energized her, and brought fresh vitality, new ideas and additional leadership strength and depth to the company. With Jones focusing mainly on business-related aspects of the newspaper, Edith focused mainly on news-related aspects, especially the very popular “micro” news about the daily lives of members of the community.
In the late 1940s, she also began writing “Cheerful Chatter,” an unsigned weekly potpourri column of a mainly social, human interest nature that emphasized names and positive news and quickly became the most popular feature in the newspaper. She would write it weekly for 25 years. Her close partnership with Jones thrived, as did the Sun, from late 1945 until her death in June 1974.
Newspaper Hall Of Fame
When she celebrated her 50th anniversary in the newspaper business in 1966, associates from across the county and state made the trip to Greeneville to add their congratulations and good wishes. In 1981 she was inducted into the Tennessee Press Association-University of Tennessee Newspaper Hall of Fame. Two years earlier, in 1979, Quincy Marshall O’Keefe, who had died in 1958, had become the first woman ever inducted into the Newspaper Hall of Fame.
They remain the only mother-daughter to have received that distinction.
In 1949, what was then the Washington, D.C.-based Women’s National Press Club honored Edith and four other non-capital U.S. newspaperwomen as Newspaperwomen of the Year. She was the only female publisher in the honored group.
She has been profiled in at least three books focusing on notable Tennessee women: “Tennessee Women, Past and Present, in 1977,” by the late Wilma Dykeman, a publication of the Tennessee Committee for the Humanities and the Tennessee International Women’s Decade Coordinating Committee; “Tennessee Woman: An Innite Variety,” in 1993, by Dykeman; and “Tennessee Women of Vision and Courage,” in 2013, a publication of the Tennessee Women Project, edited by Charlotte Crawford and Ruth Johnson Smiley.
Voice Of ‘Cheerful Chatter’ Stilled
On Monday, June 17, 1974, Edith Susong died, at the age of 84. As she had very much wanted to do, she died “with her boots on.” She wrote “Cheerful Chatter” for Saturday, June 15, and placed it on its hook in the Sun newsroom on Friday morning, then went to an appointment with her physician.
The doctor decided to hospitalize her for more observation.
In the hospital, however, she began coughing, and the coughing triggered internal bleeding that the medical staff could not stop. Over the weekend, from her hospital bed, she and John M. discussed plans for a new press. But she grew weaker, and at 7 a.m. on Monday morning, her life’s journey ended peacefully.