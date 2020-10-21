PIGEON FORGE – Essential workers have played a crucial role in helping us get through the COVID-19 pandemic. They have kept things going, ensuring our health, safety, and household needs. WonderWorks Pigeon Forge is thanking essential workers by giving them free admission, a release says. It is also offering a $10 special rate for up to three of their guests, giving the whole family an affordable way to have fun and make memories.
“We definitely want to show our gratitude to all of the essential workers that lend a helping hand daily,” explains Ed Shaffer, general manager for WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge, in the release. “It’s been a difficult time for many, and we want to show our appreciation and hopefully give them a reason to come have some fun.”
There are a variety of essential workers who can take advantage of this special promotion, including:
- Healthcare Workers
- First Responders
- Certified Teachers & School Support Staff
- Electricians
- Plumbers
- Grocery Store & Pharmacy Employees
- Mechanics
- Delivery Drivers
- Pool Service Professionals
- Sevier County Government Workers
- Gas Station Attendant
“We thank all the essential workers and want to do our part making their day brighter by being our guest,” added Shaffer. “Hopefully they can put work aside, visit us, and be a kid again with their loved ones.”
To obtain free admission, essential workers need to fill out the online form, and bring their work identification or pay stub to the box office. To get more information and to fill out the form, visit the site at: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/pigeon-forge/service-appreciation/.
WonderWorks is also offering educational opportunities this fall, including homeschool days, SM-ART Contest, and virtual learning labs. It also offers birthday parties, corporate events, scouting days, group rates, sensory days, and more.
WonderWorks has adopted COVID-19 safety protocols, including having reduced hours, enhancing cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, employee health screenings, and employee personal protective equipment (PPE). Guests are encouraged to review all safety rules prior to their visit on the web page devoted to COVID-19: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/pigeon-forge/covid-19.
WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge offers 35,000 square feet of “edu-tainment” opportunities, billing itself as an amusement park for the mind. It offers over 100 hands-on exhibits covering natural disasters and space discovery, an imagination lab, a physical challenge zone, a far out art gallery, and a light and sound zone. WonderWorks is open daily from 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. For more information, log on to the site: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/pigeon-forge/.
About WonderWorks
WonderWorks, a science-focused indoor amusement park, combines education and entertainment. With over 100 hands-on exhibits, there is something unique and challenging for all ages. Feel the power of 71 mph hurricane-force winds in the Hurricane Shack. Make huge, life-sized bubbles in the Bubble Lab. Get the NASA treatment in our Astronaut Training Gyro and experience zero gravity. Nail it by lying on the death-defying Bed of Nails. Conquer your fear of heights on our indoor Glow-In-The-Dark Ropes Course. WonderWorks is also home to Wonders of Magic, starring Terry Evanswood, the award-winning and longest-running performer in Pigeon Forge. WonderWorks hosts birthday parties and special events seasonally. Open daily from 9 a.m. until midnight. https://www.wonderworksonline.com/pigeon-forge.