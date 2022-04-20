A painting exhibit featuring abstract visual artist Cosima Aryee is on display now through June 15 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville.
The works can be viewed during events at NPAC and regular box office hours on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In a recent interview, Aryee said that her work is primarily inspired by nature, “its color, movement and overall poetic essence.” She strives to capture atmospheric sensations and the wonders of the natural world in her work.
She explained that her paintings “do not have a narrative or a story. They are ethereal expressions of my heart and the unconditional love that I feel. When I’m inspired to create, my mind immediately goes into curiosity mode, wondering: ‘What will I paint?’ The inspiration comes from above the mind and is directed by the heart,” she said.
“It’s unconditional love that drives me and inspires me,” she continued. “Love and beauty are my muses. It’s a process of allowing the marks to come through. It’s like a dance between the mark and the color.”
Aryee said she’s never inspired to paint a particular image. “The work comes through me because I let myself be led by the wonder and beauty of color. As I paint, I stay open to the contrast that I’m creating, the harmony and the rhythm and the balance and perspective and then the different kinds of reactions that come from that.”
Aryee said making art is a healing practice. “I paint every day,” she said. “It is calming, relaxing, and healing because it allows reflection and processing of my emotions and even my thoughts. Some people dance. Some people cook. Some play music. Some write. Some paint.
“It’s a way to express yourself.”
Aryee mainly paints in oils. However, she does her daily painting practice in watercolors.
Born in southern Italy, Aryee immigrated to the United States and settled in Chicago with her family when she was 12 years old.
Following high school, Aryee served for three years in the U.S. Army and was stationed abroad in Frankfurt, Germany. While there, she said, she had the opportunity to visit many places across Europe.
After her military service, Aryee attended the College of Art & Design at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a double major in painting and drawing.
She enjoyed a successful career in graphic design, but now focuses largely on her painting. She continues to do graphic design work on a freelance basis.
Her artistic works have been shown in solo and group exhibitions in various galleries throughout the Chicago area and Frankfurt, Germany.
Aryee is the mother of two sons, ages 18 and 24.
A year ago, she decided to move from the Windy City to the hills of Tennessee. She currently resides in the Morristown area.
“I was drawn to the beauty of East Tennessee,” she said. “I’m pursuing what really matters in life and getting away from the rat race. I’m done with climbing the ladder in the corporate world.”
In addition to her artwork, Aryee also offers workshops to help people learn how to express themselves through colors.
She holds a certification in creativity coaching. She loves to guide people into using creativity to empower themselves by learning how to express themselves visually.
“This is the process of creating the art that is healing,” she explained. “You are using your brain to express and make decisions, and you are not shy. You are expressing who you are in color. That does something to the chemistry of your brain, and it strengthens you to make other decisions in your life. It did wonders for me. I love coaching people.
She currently offers a class titled “Painting Flow” each Tuesday at the Rose Center, located at 442 W. 2nd North St. in Morristown.
No experience is necessary to participate in the class. “It’s not about the finished product. It’s about the process of using paint for expression,” Aryee said.
The artist also offers a figure drawing class at the Rose Center with a live model every other Saturday during a four-hour workshop.
More information about the classes can be found on the Rose Center website at www.rosecenter.org or by calling 423-581-4330
For more about the artist, visit her website at cosimaaryee.net.