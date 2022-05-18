JONESBOROUGH — Choreographer, dancer and educator Kevin Iega Jeff will present a master class at the McKinney Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25.
Spaces for this master class are limited.
Ages recommended are teen-adult, including senior adults, a news release says. Modifications will be made for those need to participate in a sitting position.
The cost for this session is $26 for the early bird rate and $36 after the early bird special. Reservations may be made online at mckinneycenter.com under workshops.
Iega is co-founder and creative/executive director of Deeply Rooted Productions in Chicago. His work has been featured in the Broadway shows “Comin’ Uptown” and “The Wiz” and in several films, including Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” the release says.
He began studying dance formally at age 13 and trained at the Bernice Johnson Cultural Arts Center, New York City’s High School for the Performing Arts, Darvash Ballet School, and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Center before matriculating into The Juilliard School.
In addition to his professional works, Iega collaborates on a range of community-engaged projects across the country, including Jonesborough’s latest community play, “We Did It Together” which premieres June 3-12 at the McKinney Center.
The upcoming master class, entitled “Memories in Movement,” will begin with a short dance performance by Iega. “He will then facilitate participants in movement and dance exercises, working with them
to examine the relationship between memory, intuition and the body,” the release says.
Following the session, Iega will lead participants in a “brown bag” group sharing of the experience. Participants are encouraged to bring a snack or meal to enjoy together during this discussion.
For more information, call the McKinney Center at 423-753-0562. This workshop is sponsored by the Tennessee Arts Commission.