I’m one of the lucky ones, I think. Growing up as the middle child of three kids who were being raised by a single mom and an aunt might not have been the “ideal family situation” that we hear about so often, but there were some advantages.
We had enough to live on and to provide necessities, but we knew there wasn’t a lot left for Christmas gifts. And that was just fine, because the focus was more on being together and the preparation for it.
Mom and Aunt Grace could both sew and do handicrafts, so there were several projects that we got to work on with them. One year, we made spice sachets and attached them to braided yarn to give for gifts. The idea was to hang them in the kitchen near the stove, so that heat and steam from cooking would release the smell of the spices. Our fingers smelled like cloves for a week.
Another year the kitchen table was covered with little bowls of beads and sequins, because one of them had found a craft kit to make a representation of each of the twelve days of Christmas song out of felt and decorate them with sequins, beads, and embroidery. We didn’t have a craft room, special folding tables, or even a dining room with a table, so everything revolved around the kitchen table.
It was also where we ate, so getting ready for supper involved removing whatever was being done on the table to make room for the food and plates. After eating, the supper dishes were cleared away and washed, and then activities could resume. Homework was done there, too. It was small and crowded at times, and there may have been an argument or two when either me or my brother dared to trespass over the dividing line between our respective spaces.
I miss it. I miss the people and the meals we shared around that table. I miss working on little craft projects with them and wrapping presents in that little kitchen. Those are the memories I carry with me, not the memories of the gifts we received. With a few notable exceptions like the hand-made stuff and the purple leotard I wanted so badly for gymnastics class, I have no real memory of the presents we got.
I’m not sure when Christmas grew so big that folks thought they had to buy so much. I am sure it needs to be fixed, though. As a society, we are drowning in stuff while starving for substance. We have so many things, but we lack those experiences that make memories. And we have so many more ways to connect with each other, but we’re more divided than ever.
I don’t know how to fix it for others, but at home we’re trying to bring some of that feeling back. Instead of buying a lot of stuff, we’re focusing on providing experiences. That can be anything from a movie date to a drive to see Christmas lights to tickets for a show. We’re also allowed to focus on “consumables,” like really good food or trying a new wine. That category also includes things like classes to learn new things or a pottery or paint night.
I am allowing myself an exception to the buying of stuff, though, and that is really good books. While they are a physical thing, good ones fit both of the other categories. The reader consumes the content, and it provides an experience that is unlike any other.
I recently heard of a tradition in another country where everyone is gifted a book and a bit of chocolate on Christmas Eve, and then they stay up all night reading their books. I love that idea!
Whatever we do, though, I’m choosing to focus on the experience with the people and the creation of memories. It’s been a rough couple of years. I need that connection again. We all do.
Have a blessed and merry Christmas!