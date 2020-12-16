In the spirit of the holiday season, Main Street: Greeneville, Inc. encouraged all commercial properties to join in to decorate their businesses and help make Greeneville festive, this year of all years. In that vein, Main Street once again hosted a wreath decorating contest for all commercial properties within the eighteen blocks of the Main Street District. The contest was sponsored by Greeneville Federal Bank.
All wreaths are on display downtown for everyone’s viewing pleasure.
The entries were judged by an independent party from out of the area. The results are in. First place goes to Gingko Gallery located on East Church St for their World Peace entry. Greeneville Arts Council took second place for their creative paint brush design and is located on West Depot St. Third place goes to GREAT (Greeneville Realty and Auction Team) for their realty inspired themed entry and is located on West Summer St.
The remaining entries each receiving Honorable Mention are: Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, located at the Homestead on South Main St.; Collins Shipley, PLLC, located also on South Main St. and Mickey Ellis, CPA located on West Depot St.
Winning entries are marked with award ribbons and in addition to bragging rights the winning entries will have donations made in their names to The Food Bank and The Coal Fund.
Happy Holidays from Main Street: Greeneville, Inc.