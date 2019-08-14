Morning Pointe of Greeneville is searching for festive, homemade fall wreaths for its upcoming gala to benefit Safe Harbor Homes.
“Do you enjoy crafting? Or do you just have a passion for wreaths? If so, we need your help,” an announcement said. “Come donate your festive fall wreaths for our silent auction.”
Those donating homemade fall wreaths are reminded to include their name and the total cost of construction with the donation.
The assisted living facility is hosting an Aug. 24 open house, with live music and refreshments. Guests will be invited to bid in a silent auction of fall wreaths.
Proceeds benefit Safe Harbor Homes.
The building will be open for viewing Aug. 24 through Sept. 4, the announcement said.
Morning Pointe of Greeneville is at 324 Mt. Bethel Road. For more information, call 787-1711 or see morningpointe.com.