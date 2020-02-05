The Greeneville Greene County History Museum And Greeneville Theatre Guild Present “100 Years Of Voting” Women With Vision See 20-20. This is the second project in an ongoing series dubbed “Now and Then” events for which the museum and theatre guild come together and work in partnership toward achieving their mutual promotional and fundraising goals. Each year these two groups utilize the diverse skills and talents available from within both organizations as they put together annual events that feature a variety of themes and theatrical performance activities.
This year’s adult only —21 and over — event which celebrates 100 years of voting rights for women, will include delicious edibles and libations along with unique, entertaining and educational theatrical performance vignettes, designed to bring to life the women’s suffrage movement which took place during the early nineteen hundreds. The vignettes are based on a compilation put together by local resident, Kathleen Everett. Kathleen’s compilation consists of speeches, events and stories from the time period that lead up to the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote in 1920.
This “100 YEARS of VOTING” Women with Vision See 20-20 fundraiser will take place on Friday, March 6, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Greeneville Greene County History Museum, 100 West McKee St. Tickets, which are $50 per person, are available at the Catalyst Coffee Company and the Greeneville Greene County History Museum. For additional information please call: 423-636-1558 or check out www.greenevillegreenecountyhistorymuseum.com.