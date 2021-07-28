It’s coming up in October at the Greene County Fairgrounds, and it’ll be worth straightening a few curves and flattening a few hills to get to, if that’s what it takes.
If you’re a “Dukes of Hazzard” fan, this could be an event that “beats all you never saw.”
“The Dukes of Hazzard” in reference here is the TV series, not that 2005 movie that tried so very hard but couldn’t really match up to its source material.
Did you ever wonder what it would be like to meet Daisy Duke herself, live and in person? Show up at the Greene County Fairgrounds Oct. 9 with your ticket to Hazzard Fest 2021, and you can find out the answer.
Catherine Bach will be there, the very actress who brought feisty, goodhearted, short-shorted and long-legged Daisy to life on the small screen back in 1979 and played her through the seven-season run of the series.
The day before Daisy graces the fairgrounds, another Duke will be there. Tom Wopat, who played the dark-haired Duke cousin, Luke, is an old friend of Hazzard Fest through prior appearances, and will greet fans on Oct. 8.
There to keep an eye on any and all Dukes both days will be Deputy Cletus himself, actor Rick Hurst. And do you recall Coy Duke, one of the two “new Duke boys” who temporarily stepped into the spotlight during a contractual dispute that sidelined the original Dukes for awhile? He’ll also be at Hazzard Fest 2021 both days of the festival in the person of the actor who played him, Byron Cherry, as will Chris Hensel, who quite briefly played another Duke cousin on the series, motorcycle-riding Jeb Stewart Duke.
Other special guests who acted on the show or have connection to it will be there as well: Tom Sarmento (lead mechanic for the series), Cindy Wills (stuntwoman), Dorothy Best (wife of late actor James Best), and Angelo Lamonea (stuntman).
NOT JUST THE DUKES
Despite the festival being focused on the Dukes, figures from a wide swath of pop culture will be present, too. Uncle Si from “A&E’s Duck Dynasty” will meet fans on Oct. 8, as will his costars John Godwin, Justin Martin and Mountain Man. The latter also will be there Oct. 9.
On Oct. 8 and 9, Turtleman from “Call of the Wildman – Turtleman,” will be a guest, as will Ron and Amy Shirley of the “Lizard Lick Towing” series.
From “Swamp People,” Troy Landry and Bruce Mitchell will appear Oct. 9 only.
From the show “Moonshiners” will be Mark and Digger, Josh Owens, Henry and Kenny Law, J.B. Rader, Pam Sutton, Jerry Benson, Crazy Chuck, Donnie and Teresa, Ewok and some “Moonshine Mamas.”
Some of the “Moonshiners” guests will be present both days, others only one. Visit hazzardfest.com for individual appearance schedules.
“Hercules” himself, Kevin Sorbo, will be present both days, along with Nick Searcy of “Justified” and Burton Gilliam from “Blazing Saddles.” Other actors also scheduled to appear both days are Tyler Mane, Felissa Rose, Damian Maffei and Dave Sheridan. Scott Innes, who voices the cartoon character Scooby Do, is to be there.
Actors Gary Hudson (“Roadhouse”) and Scott Schwartz (“A Christmas Story”) will be present both days. On Oct. 9, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Artimus Pyle, drummer for Lynyrd Skynyrd, will be on hand.
Numerous leading figures from the world of professional wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts are scheduled to appear, among them Jake the Snake Roberts, the Steiner brothers, Rock-n-Roll Express (including Ricky Morton of Chuckey’s School of Morton training center), Brutus Beefcake & Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Cowboy Bob Orton Jr., Butterbean and others. Several are WWE Hall of Fame inductees.
For more details and tickets, visit Hazzardfest.com.
SKAGGS ... LAWSON ... CHESNUTT ...
Music also will be part of the festival both days, with Ricky Skaggs, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out scheduled to perform Oct. 8.
On Oct. 9, the music lineup will be Mark Chesnutt, Chase Tyler Band, James Carothers, Whey Jennings (grandson of Waylan), Southern Rebellion and PyleTribe, featuring Artimus Pyle.
And of course there has to be be comedy. Performing during the festival will be comedians Ginger Billy and Kristen Tuff Scott, plus the Hillbillies In The Holler comedy troupe, and Dave Sheridan.
Tickets for Hazzard Fest are available through Hazzardfest.com and organizers say they already are selling fast. General Admission tickets are available for $25 a day or $45 for a two-day pass.
Backing Hazzard Fest 2021 are 96.3 FM The Possum, and First Community Bank.