“I like to fly but they took my license away from me,” said John Creeden, sitting in the living room of the home he shares with his daughter Margaret Roe and her family. “I used to fly my own airplane. They took my driver’s license away too. I guess that’s the way it is when you’re 100 years old.”
Not having a license didn’t stop him from skydiving for his 90th birthday, flying a plane for his 100th birthday, nor from trying out a new hobby to mark the occasion: paragliding.
Creeden’s love of airplanes and flying began in Guam, where he served during World War II, working on the instrument panels of fighter planes and other aircraft, although he never got to fly during his military service.
Creeden grew up living in a variety of train depots, as his father worked in the railroads. The family moved to Washington, where Creeden attended Central High School, graduating in June of 1941. He was 18 years old when the second World War broke out in Europe in 1939. After graduating, Creeden took a job in Silver Spring, Maryland, working for the American Instrument Company for 25 cents an hour.
He registered for the draft in early 1942, after Hirohito’s admirals attacked Pearl Harbor. Creeden then chose to enlist in the United States Navy on Aug. 19, 1942. He learned aircraft instrument repair and worked on navy fighter planes, patrol bombers and rescue planes.
In 1944, Creeden was sent to the Los Angeles Navy Yard, where his carrier aircraft service unit remained for a few months while waiting for the Marines to retake some of the Pacific Islands from the Japanese. After Seabees rebuilt runways on Guam, Creeden deployed to the island in October of 1944. While there, Creeden worked on F4F Wildcats, P51 Mustangs, F6F Hellcats, Corsairs, TBF Avengers and PBYs.
The noise of the work he did there left him with profound hearing loss.
“I left my ears in Guam,” he joked.
Although he uses hearing aids, a walker and also has a wheelchair to use when he is inclined to, he seems to be in good health at 100.
“You can thank the man up there for that,” he said, pointing heavenward.
Of his service, Creeden said, “When you’re in the military in a war, you’re stationed wherever they tell you to go and you keep your mouth shut. When we (enlisted) they stripped us of everything and all we had was our dog tags.”
“The first order we got when we got to Guam, was if we had to relieve ourselves at night, we had to do it right where we were and don’t go wandering around,” he added.
That order was due to the presence of Japanese soldiers still on Guam and the efforts of the Marines who were called in to capture or clear them off the island, sometimes using concussion bombs.
Perhaps starting his career in a combat zone influenced Creeden’s outlook on fear. When asked if skydiving scared him, he replied, “You just get to the door of the plane and say your prayers that the chute opens. (Fear) doesn’t enter into it. You just do it.”
After the war, Creedens went to work at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory for 25 years. He began his career as an experimental machinist and later became an engineering assistant. He contributed significantly to the development and testing of advanced ramjet engines, testing of chemical lasers, biomedical instrumentation development, development of heat exchangers for ocean thermal energy conversion and contributing to the development of advanced missile propulsion systems. One thing he enjoyed most was a specialized kind of photography.
“I enjoyed the Schlieren and shadowgraph photography, very high speed photography,” he said.
After he retired from Johns Hopkins in 1983, Creeden, who became a widower in 1977, had time to pursue his love of flying. He got his pilot’s license and flew small planes for pleasure for as long as he could.
His son arranged for him to skydive when he turned 90 and proposed paragliding for his 100th birthday.
“When my brother Jack, in Maryland, brought up the idea of paragliding, Dad turned to me and said, ‘What I really want to do is fly a plane again,’ said his daughter Margaret. “So making a long story short of a wonderful chain of events, Dr. Ed Carlone, who is with Rogers Dentistry, said, ‘I would love to have him fly my plane.’ So at the end of March, Ed took Dad up to the Chuckey Airport and Dad flew a plane again.”
“There isn’t anything better than flying,” said Creeden with a gleam in his eyes.
In spite of all he has done throughout his 100 years, Creeden said, with tears welling up in his eyes, that the biggest highlight of his life has been “My children, my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren.”
When asked what advice he has to share with people after a century of living, Creeden took a thoughtful moment before replying, “Let the children do what they want to do but guide them and keep them on the straight and narrow.
“If they want to study music, let them study music. If they want to study physics, guide them to the physics class and keep them on the straight and narrow. Don’t drift off someplace. If they want to study mechanics, let them go to (mechanical school). Don’t tell your children to do this, do that or do something else. Let them decide, and you guide them.”
So where does a man who jumped out of a plane for his 90th birthday and paraglided for his 100th go from there?
“Jack said for your next birthday, he’s going to send you up to space,” Roe said.
“I’m ready to go today!” he quipped back with a quick grin.