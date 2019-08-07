We love sharing happy news from our Adoption Center, but unfortunately, happy is not the only emotion we feel when caring for the homeless dogs and cats of Greene County. Behind the scenes, our Adoption Center staff see first-hand the neglect and abuse that many of these dogs and cats have suffered at the hands of other humans. Their pain is our pain, too.
We want to share Abigail’s story in this edition of Greene County’s Accent.
When volunteer Johnna McMillan saw Abigail on June 7 at Greene County Animal Control, her heart broke for this very scared senior dog.
Johnna immediately contacted the Humane Society due to the sad, neglected condition of this little terrier-mix dog. Abigail was obviously the victim of many years of neglect.
Her story will help you understand how your support of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society helps these victims of animal abuse. Yes, your donations, membership, sponsorship and volunteerism make better lives, free of abuse and neglect, for these helpless dogs and cats. You are the key to helping these animals by supporting your local Humane Society.
On that day in June, when Johnna alerted us about Abigail, we immediately brought her to the Adoption Center and then took her to the veterinarian for much-needed assessment and treatment.
Abigail was flea-infested, with overgrown nails and dirty, matted hair that caused a skin infection so severe her skin was swollen and red.
She was so miserable and unhappy.
We believe that Abigail may have lived many years on a heavy chain due to her posture — which we are happy to report is improving, but she still carries her head and back in a slumped-over position.
After her arrival at the Adoption Center, volunteer and groomer Tamera Greene took Abigail for a spa day. What Tamera discovered brought us even more sadness, because the matting was so severe, her skin was tender to the touch.
The hair around her eyes had caused her eyes to be infected, and they were oozing with drainage. Her eyes began to improve within days after Tamera removed the matted hair around them and eye medicine was applied.
She was also emaciated from no food and severely dehydrated.
Fortunately, Tamera was able to make Abigail feel so much better. Her journey to becoming healthy and happy had begun.
Over the next two months, our staff at the Adoption Center cared for this sweet dog. At first, she would flinch from the human touch and pace the floors. As she began to feel better, staff would find her sound asleep, curled in her bed. We hope her dreams are dreams of the love that we have for her.
Despite the severe neglect this little dog had suffered, staff soon discovered that all she wanted was to be loved and cared for. Abigail will be on several medications for the rest of her life due to the neglect that she experienced before coming to us.
Your donations help us care for dogs just like Abigail.
We are happy to report that Abigail has now become one of our official Adoption Center greeters and will enjoy her new job for as long as she needs us. Fellow greeter Halo, that many of you have met, is teaching her the ropes of her new job!
We are thankful to people like YOU who help us care for many homeless dogs and cats and also those that kindly offer them a good home.
Though staff at the Humane Society see much suffering amongst animals and have cried many tears, we will all tell you that our reward is being able to make these helpless animals happy and healthy again and find them good, loving homes.
Look at the difference a little help can do for a dog like Abigail. It is said that a picture is worth 1,000 words, and we believe that her “before” and “after” pictures tell the story of a neglected and unloved dog that has a new, happy healthy life because of people like you that support the Humane Society in its mission to reduce suffering for many animals.
To help support YOUR Humane Society, please consider sending in your membership or donation to help us take care of all the dogs and cats that we care for daily!
Your membership or donations can be made to our online donation link at gchumanesociety.com/donate/, by phone call to 639-4771, in person at our Hal Henard Road facility, or by mail to: GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Abigail and the staff at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society just want to thank you all again for your support!