Winners of the Town of Greeneville’s Youth Art Contest were announced July 3 during the 9th annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration.
The theme for this year’s contest was “Underwater Adventures” in conjunction with the 25th reunion of crewmembers from the U.S. Navy submarine USS Greeneville, a release says.
Through sponsorship from Publix, prize packs were filled with toys, books and art supplies featuring an underwater theme.
Mayor Daniels recognized the following winners:
- Ages 5-7: Logan Vaughan, third place; Lacy Dean, second place, and Connor Bunch and Hannah Echols, tie for first place;
- Ages 8-11: Jackson Bowen, third place; Heaven Cansler, second place; and Amelia Birch, first place;
- Ages 12-14: Charlotte Birch, third place; John Chapman, second place, and Jalen Southerland, first place;
- Ages 15-18: Courtney Bowers, second place, and Allison Silvers, first place;
- and Honorable mention: Will Birch, Gavin Davis, Trenton Haynes, and Katara Lester.
The winning artwork was displayed during the celebration in the gazebo of the Big Spring area behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
In its second year, the art contest was created by Khloe Overbay, niece of American Downtown organizer Amy Rose.
Overbay, a rising eighth-grader at South Greene Middle School, created the art contest as a student at Camp Creek Elementary School in spring 2020 while schools were closed during the Coronavirus outbreak.
The contest was created as a safe alternative to the celebration’s Kids Zone, which was cancelled in 2020 and modified this year due to concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus.
Plans are to continue the art contest each year, even after the Kids Zone resumes it full activities, with a different theme for the artwork each year.