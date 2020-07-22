The Carpetbag Theatre’s 31st Annual Youth Theatre Festival has gone virtual, a release says. The free event will take place on Zoom, Friday, July 31 at 9 a.m.
With the Youth Theatre Festival being virtual, youth will be able to engage with performers and workshop instructors from all over the country — from Knoxville to Louisiana to New York and places in between! Youth, ages 5-18, will have the opportunity to participate in poetry, hip hop dance, acting, and storytelling workshops from their home. To register visit form.jotform.com/201873443358156.
The Carpetbag Theatre, Inc. was founded in 1969 and chartered in 1970. It is a Knoxville-based professional, multi-generational ensemble company dedicated to the production of new works.