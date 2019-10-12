The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Animal Shelter on Hal Henard Road has a wide variety of pets that need loving, caring homes. Among those available are, from left: Butch Catsidy, a male black-and-white domestic short-hair kitten; Chase, a male black-and-white domestic short-hair kitten; Meowchael Jackson is a black-and-white domestic short-hair kitten; and Summer is female black-and-white domestic short-hair kitten. To adopt from the animal shelter, visit between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, or call 639-4771.