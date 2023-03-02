From left are Vera Ann Myers, fundraising chairperson for the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum, and Amy Saxonmeyer, the museum’s board president. The Paddle Raisin’ For History Preservation fundraiser to benefit the museum will be held Friday evening, March 24.
The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum, located at the corner of Main and McKee streets, has three floors of local history to explore. If you haven’t been there lately, now is a great time to check it out.
From left are Vera Ann Myers, fundraising chairperson for the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum, and Amy Saxonmeyer, the museum’s board president. The Paddle Raisin’ For History Preservation fundraiser to benefit the museum will be held Friday evening, March 24.
Photo Special to the Sun
The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum, located at the corner of Main and McKee streets, has three floors of local history to explore. If you haven’t been there lately, now is a great time to check it out.
The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum is gearing up for its first-ever Paddle Raisin’ For History Preservation fundraiser.
This age 21-plus, adult-only is set for Friday, March 24, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the museum, 100 West McKee St. According to event organizers, the Paddle Raisin’ festivities will feature “food, libations, fun, live background music and both a silent as well as a live auction.”
“New Museum board member, Jacob Ball will lead the live auction segment of the evening. Marsha Griffith will provide background musical entertainment on the keyboard during the social and dining time slot,” a news release notes.
“For the past two years we have had to come up with creative ways to raise funds without the benefit of being able to host in-person events,” said Vera Ann Myers, the museum’s fundraising chairperson.
Board president Amy Saxonmeyer said, “We’re pleased and excited to again have the opportunity to socialize with members and supporters of our wonderful local history museum in a cooperative effort to keep it up and running for years to come.”
Tickets to the event are $25 each and available at the museum during regular hours of operation Tuesday- Saturday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the event for $30 each.
“Modern Woodmen of America will be matching funds up to $2,500 for this event,” the release adds.
The deadline for reservations and advance ticket purchases is Wednesday, March 15, at 4 p.m.
For additional information please call 423-636-1558 or visit the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum’s Facebook page.