Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.