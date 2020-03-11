Ted Haley began coaching basketball in 1967 and over the last 53 years he has had some quality teams that have made strong postseason runs, but it seemed like every time he got close to breaking through and making it to the state tournament he came up short.
He always loved the game, loved his players and loved his teams, but as time went on it seemed like the game didn’t love him back.
On Thursday afternoon Haley will step onto the hardwood at the Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU for the first time, and after more than 50 years he will finally be at the top of the game.
“I have been close so many times, but it just seemed like I always came up second,” Haley said while pushing back tears. “You have that feeling that you are second. I had kind of accepted that maybe it wasn’t meant to be when I retired. So to finally get there just feels great.”
Haley can largely credit his change in fortune to a little girls’ dance class.
He moved to Greeneville from Clarksville to be closer to family. His daughter Erica Carter her husband Jason and their daughter Jasie live in Greeneville. His other daughter Reagan Womack, her husband Russ and their sons Reid and Rigs live in Knoxville.
Shortly after his move Haley was picking up Jasie from dance class and at the same Buchanan was picking up his daughter, Mercy. The two coaches hit it off immediately, and developed a friendship.
One day Buchanan asked Haley to coach some of the Lady Huskies at a summer league in Kingsport, and for the past three seasons he has been on the sidelines at North Greene.
Haley’s veteran experience on the bench has been invaluable for the Lady Huskies, but he is sure that the team gives more back to him than he can provide in instruction.
“These girls have become my family,” Haley said. “I live on the same street as my daughter here in Greeneville and see her all the time. I love going and watch my grandkids play ball down in Knoxville. But these girls have taken me in and made me a part of their family. That has a lot to do with James. He is as good of a man I have been around. He cares more about these girls personal lives than he does their basketball. I feel fortunate to be part of this team.”
He comes down to Old Baileyton Road everyday to work with Buchanan and the Lady Huskies. He makes those long road trips to the most remote corners of East Tennessee like Roan Mountain and Sneedville, and he does it for free. Haley does it because he loves the game, he loves the girls and he has a great deal of respect for Buchanan.
“It means more to than I can even put into words that Ted has this chance to go to the state tournament with us,” Buchanan said. “He doesn’t get paid one dime to come and help me. He got to the state sectionals on a few occasions and he came up short. He got to a point that he just thought it wasn’t meant to be for him to be on the floor at the Murphy Center. I am so glad that we are going to the state tournament, but I’m even more glad we get to do it with him.”
Haley’s first head coaching job at the high school level came at Montgomery Central in 1975. From there he took over the upstart program at Clarksville Northeast in 1980. In his first year the Eagles went 0-22, and he only had one player who had ever been on a basketball team before. Haley gradually built the program up, and eventually had a few close calls with the state tournament.
In 1988 Haley thought he had a squad that could get to the big stage. They were 24-5 going into the sectionals and were hosting Maplewood. The Eagles got into foul trouble late and saw their season come to end one game short.
In 1990 Northeast was ranked in the top 10 in the state all year, but got upset in the region finals by Beech. That sent Haley and his squad on the road to Whites Creek who was ranked in the top 10 in the nation at the time. Northeast’s season came to an end while Beech made it into State Tournament field.
Last season the Lady Huskies led in the fourth quarter at Midway, but again Haley came up one game short of the state tournament.
This year when Wartburg began to close the gap in the third quarter of Saturday’s state sectional that pit in Haley’s stomach began to grow again as he saw his state tournament hopes slipping away. Instead the Lady Huskies got tougher, extended the lead, and at the end of the night Buchanan made sure Haley brought down the net as the raucous Husky faithful cheered him on.
“I thought we going last year, we were up seven on Midway late in the game. I’m thinking to myself ‘I’m finally going to make it.’ Then we lost,” Haley said. “On Saturday Wartburg cut it to 11 and I’m thinking, ‘Oh this can’t happen again.’ But when we got to fourth quarter I wasn’t thinking about me, I was so happy for these girls. With about two minutes left James walks by me, looks down and says, ‘You’re going’, and I think that is when it hit me.”