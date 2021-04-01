With the sunshine and warmth of spring also comes the growing season. Staff at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery would like to remind all visitors that mowing season will commence at the cemetery on April 2. From then through the end of October 2021, artificial flowers, potted plants and other objects will not be allowed in the cemetery, a release says.
Artificial flowers, potted plants, in-ground containers and breakable objects such as plantings, statues, vigil lights, tiny flags, toys, medals, and any decorations have the potential to get caught beneath a mower and/or thrown by weed-eaters, posing a potential safety hazard to both staff and visitors.
“Visitors and area residents regard the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery as a dignified and reverent place,” said Superintendent David Foster in the release. “The safety of staff and visitors is paramount, so all visitors are asked to observe the April 2 through October 31 ban on these items.” What visitors may leave at the grave sites of loved ones and others from April to November are fresh cut flowers, without a vase.
For more information concerning the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery, go to www.nps.gov/anjo.