ALSO INSIDE Aug 12, 2021 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save • Chuckey-Doak Season Preview, PAGE 2• Greeneville Season Preview, PAGE 4• North Greene Season Preview, PAGE 8• West Greene Season Preview, PAGE 13• Composite High School Schedule, PAGE 15 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Composite High School North Schedule Page Recommended for you Trending Now Violent Arrest Made In Hawkins County Joyce Shipley (Died: Aug. 7, 2021) Joyce Williams Shipley (Died: Aug. 7, 2021) Still Making His Mark: John Schneider Brings Bo’s Extravaganza To Bulls Gap Mohawk Woman Killed In Single Vehicle Crash Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.