Alzheimer’s Tennessee will host a telephone support group for caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias at 2 p.m. Monday, according to a news release. To join, call 888-423-8755 and enter the access code 275547#.
At times like this, the organization says, caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias can feel especially isolated and alone. For immediate help, call the organization’s help line at 800-259-4283. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We all cope better when we can do it together. Alzheimer’s Tennessee is working on more ways to use our telephone, web and social media resources to connect with families facing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias,” the organization said in the news release.
For more information go to alzTennessee.org.