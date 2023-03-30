Ambrosia Salad By ELENA VASELOVA My Baking Addiction Mar 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There are lots of different variations of Ambrosia.I’ve seen versions of this recipe that use cottage cheese, some that use sour cream or vanilla pudding, some leave out the nuts.But all of the versions seem to include citrus fruit, coconut, and a creamy and tangy base.Since this needs to chill before serving, it’s a great recipe to make ahead. I would say you could make it as early as the night before you plan to serve it.AMBROSIA SALADFrozen whipped toppingVanilla yogurtShredded sweetened coconutCanned mandarin orangesPineapple tidbits or crushed pineappleMaraschino cherriesChopped pecansMini fruit-flavored marshmallowsStart by stirring together the thawed whipped topping and the vanilla yogurt.Using a spatula, carefully fold all of the remaining ingredients into the yogurt mixture. Do this gently so that you don’t break up the fruit or smash the marshmallows too much.Let the salad chill in the refrigerator for several hours before serving and you’re done!If you’re feeling fancy, garnish the bowl with some additional maraschino cherries. Or just dig in with a spoon. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy Food Industry Fruit Growing Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Bath & Bodyworks Store Set To Open In Greeneville New Lavender Farm Plans Grand Opening City School Board To Consider Change In GHS Graduation Date School Board Votes 3-2 To Reschedule GHS Graduation In 'No-Win Situation' Porsche Club Shows Off In Greeneville