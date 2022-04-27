Perhaps no symbol is more synonymous with the United States than the American bald eagle.
This majestic bird with its piercing eyes and impressive wingspan became a national icon on June 20, 1782, when Congress approved a Great Seal for the United States.
The seal was based upon a drawing by Charles Thompson featuring a bald eagle, wearing a blue shield with 13 red-and-white stripes and holding a banner in its beak with the Latin phase “E Pluribus Unum” (meaning “Out of many, one”) for the original American colonies that joined together to become one nation. The final version of the design shows the bald eagle holding an olive branch (representing peace) and arrows (representing war) in its talons.
While it is practically unimaginable for any American today to not recognize the bald eagle as our nation’s iconic symbol, there was at least one Founding Father who was less than thrilled in having the raptor serve in that auspicious role.
BEN FRANKLIN & THE EAGLE
Rumor has it that famous American statesman and scientist Benjamin Franklin lobbied to have the wild turkey serve as the national emblem instead of the bald eagle.
Was this true?
Well, not exactly, according to the Franklin Institute, a Philadelphia-based science museum, which houses the Benjamin Franklin National Memorial.
Yes, it is definitely true that Franklin wasn’t exactly pleased with the pick of the bald eagle as the national bird. However, he didn’t specifically say that he wanted to replace it with the wild turkey. This myth grew from a letter that Franklin wrote on January 26, 1784, to his daughter Sally (Mrs. Sarah Bache.)
In the letter, Franklin mused that he felt the bald eagle didn’t exactly live up to his idea of a brave and independent representative of the young, new country, which had fought and won a war of independence from Britain.
Here is an excerpt of Benjamin Franklin’s letter: “For my own part I wish the Bald Eagle had not been chosen the Representative of our Country. He is a Bird of bad moral Character. He does not get his Living honestly. You may have seen him perched on some dead Tree near the River, where, too lazy to fish for himself, he watches the Labour of the Fishing Hawk; and when that diligent Bird has at length taken a Fish, and is bearing it to his Nest for the Support of his Mate and young Ones, the Bald Eagle pursues him and takes it from him.
“With all this injustice, he is never in good case but like those among men who live by sharping and robbing he is generally poor and often very lousy. Besides he is a rank coward: The little King Bird not bigger than a Sparrow attacks him boldly and drives him out of the district. He is therefore by no means a proper emblem for the brave and honest Cincinnati of America who have driven all the King birds from our country…
“I am on this account not displeased that the Figure is not known as a Bald Eagle, but looks more like a Turkey. For the Truth the Turkey is in Comparison a much more respectable Bird, and withal a true original Native of America… He is besides, though a little vain and silly, a Bird of Courage, and would not hesitate to attack a Grenadier of the British Guards who should presume to invade his Farm Yard with a red Coat on.”
So although Franklin “defended the honor of the turkey against the bald eagle, he did not propose it becoming one of America’s most important symbols,” the Franklin Institute points out.
Like the country that it represents, the bald eagle has experienced its ups and downs. At one point, the bald eagle became dangerously close to extinction.
In 1961, then-President John F. Kennedy wrote in a letter to the National Audubon Society that our nation’s “Founding Fathers made an appropriate choice when they selected the bald eagle as the emblem of the nation. The fierce beauty and proud independence of this great bird aptly symbolizes the strength and freedom of America. But as latter-day citizens we shall fail our trust if we permit the eagle to disappear.”
In 1978, the federal government gave the raptor protection under the Endangered Species Acts. Today, thanks to conservation efforts, the bald eagle has been making a strong comeback, according to Katelyn Dotson, who serves as curator of ornithology with the American Eagle Foundation (AEF), based in Pigeon Forge.
PROTECTED SPECIES
Bald eagles were removed from the endangered species list in 2007, but they are still protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, Dotson says.
“Although the bald eagle has made a remarkable comeback, there is still work to be done,” says Jessica Hall, the foundation’s executive director. “Trash and debris continue to pollute ecosystems across the U.S., especially in parks, roadways, rivers, lakes and streams. Fishing line, hooks, rodenticides and household garbage pose a serious threat to our incredible bald eagle and other species.”
The AEF is dedicated to the preservation and rehabilitation of the American bald eagle and other birds of prey.
Each year, the AEF commemorates the anniversary of the bald eagle’s auspicious honor of being selected for inclusion on the Great Seal by celebrating American Eagle Day on June 20.
EDUCATION & REHAB FACILITY
The foundation is currently overseeing the construction of a 57-acre, state-of-the-art American Eagle Foundation Education Center and Rehabilitation Hospital, which is scheduled to open later this year in Pigeon Forge.
This new facility will provide a space for visitors to view and learn more about our nation’s proud symbol as well as enjoy walking trails, children’s play areas and interactive exhibits.
Since its founding in 1985, the AEF has released more than “180 bald eagles back into the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and successfully rehabilitated many more birds of prey,” Hall says.
“At our future raptor rehabilitation clinic, our capacity to care for injured birds of prey will reach new heights,” Hall says.
To learn more, visit https://www.eagles.org/project-eagle/ .
If you happen to find a bald eagle in the wild that appears to be injured, Dotson advises to be cautious and observe the bird for awhile.
“Many times birds appear that they cannot fly because they have just eaten a large meal,.” Dotson says. “However, if a bird has been on the ground or hasn’t moved in several hours or a day, then you can contact a local rehabilitator or vet, and they should be able to direct you.”
If the bird is located in the East Tennessee area, Dotson says that you can contact the American Eagle Foundation for help with injured or sick bald eagles.
“We will make sure that we can get the help you need. Do not try and pick up or get an eagle on your own as they can be dangerous,” Dotson says.
The number for the American Eagle Foundation is 865-429-0157.
So was Benjamin Franklin’s assessment of the bald eagle correct?
Dotson does agree that bald eagles are opportunistic predators who will absolutely take a chance to grab an “easy meal” from another animal who has already captured its prey.
If that animal objects very strongly about having its meal stolen, then Dotson says that the bald eagle will typically give up rather than fight about it.
She went on to note that a bald eagle sometimes will lose its nesting territory to Great Horned owls, “simply because the owl is more stubborn.”
BALD EAGLE FACTS
Here are some additional interesting facts about the American bald eagle:
- A bald eagle typically places its large nesting area high in trees near water sources, such as lakes or rivers.
- The bald eagle’s breeding area ranges throughout much of North America.
- The female bald eagles are typically larger than the males.
- The wingspan of a bald eagle generally ranges from about 6 to nearly 8 feet in width.
- A powerful bird of prey, the bald eagle can dive at speeds of nearly up to 100 mph.
- Bald eagles can live to be more than 30 years old and weigh up to 12 pounds.
Dotson also noted that many people may not know that the bald eagle gets its name because the word “bald” in Old English means “white headed.”
Bald eagles don’t get their white heads or tail feathers until they reach about 4-5 years of age, Dotson says.
“Prior to this they are a brown color all over indicating their immaturity,” she adds. “They will get bits of white through these years and become what we refer to as mottled, having stripes and pieces that are white and brown on their head and tail.
“Their beak is also black and it will slowly change to the signature yellow within those five years,” Dotson says. “Many people think that the immature bald eagle is a ‘golden eagle,’ but that is incorrect.”