This year has been a difficult time for many animal shelters across the country, including the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Unspayed cats begin having litters of kittens, resulting in so many cats and kittens that animal shelters become overfilled with cats and kittens that do not have homes.
Because the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a no-kill shelter, our space is limited, and it breaks our hearts when we can’t take in all the cats and kittens that need shelter. Greene County Animal Control is limited on space, and cats and kittens that end up there are in danger of euthanasia if they get full and the cats and kittens are not claimed, adopted or rescued. Sadly, this is what happens each year.
Did you know that an average cat has one to eight kittens per litter and two to three litters per year? During one female cat’s life, she could have more than 100 kittens. A single pair of cats and their kittens can produce as many as 420,000 kittens in just seven years. This gives you an idea about the struggle that we face each year.
The solution is to have all cats spayed or neutered. Not only does this prevent unwanted litters of kittens, spaying your cat or dog helps prevent uterine infections and breast tumors which are malignant in 90 percent of cats. Spaying your pet, cat or dog, before her first heat offers the best protection from these diseases. Neutering your male cat or dog prevents testicular cancer and some prostate problems. We host a low cost spay-neuter mobile clinic each month and they do have openings for cats in October. Call 865-617-4417 to schedule your spay or neuter today!
At this time, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society has over 60 cats and kittens at our adoption center. Because we have so many homeless cats and kittens waiting for adoption, we are now closed for intake for cats or kittens until further notice.
If you are considering adopting a cat or kitten, please come visit our cat room. We also have cats available for adoption at the Petsense store. We are sure we have your purr-fect match. We are offering a reduced adoption-vetting fee of only $50 for cats and kittens to approved adopters until the end of September.
Your donations of clay cat litter and dry and canned “kitten” food are very needed at this time. Our need increases at this time of the year so any donations of these items or monetary gifts are very appreciated.
Also don’t forget to send in your “Fall 4 Paws” donation. We were excited to include a magnet with the “Fall 4 Paws” update letter. If you would like one sent to you in the mail, give us a call at 423-639-4771 and we can get one in the mail to you, or stop by and see us at the adoption center.
As always, thank you and God bless your support of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. We couldn’t do what we do without you.
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.