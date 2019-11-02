I usually share happy stories from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, but every now and then, a sad story must be told. Unfortunately, Ellie Mae’s story is one of those.
Recently, Ellie Mae, was found as a stray and brought to Greene County Animal Control. It was immediately obvious to volunteers that Ellie Mae, a 7-year-old, female Cocker Spaniel mix, was in poor condition and needed medical care immediately. Humane Society staff took the pitiful Ellie Mae to local veterinarian Dr. Bob Thorpe of Crestview Animal Hospital for evaluation where it was discovered that besides being skin and bones, she was also suffering from painful skin issues, a hematoma on one of her ears and several mammary gland tumors, possibly from being over-bred.
The veterinarian is confident that with surgery, medical treatment, good groceries and love, Ellie Mae will heal from these ailments caused by years of neglect. Her treatment is estimated to cost between $500 and $600. We are asking for your help having Ellie Mae treated.
There are several ways to donate to help Ellie Mae: on our Facebook page post at Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society; over the phone after noon Tuesday through Saturday at (423)639-4771; by mail to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744; or online at gchumanesociety.com on our donation link.
Please note your donation is for our “Ellie Mae Fund.” Any amount will help.
Your help will “furever” change Ellie Mae’s life. After living what was obviously a sad and difficult life, we know you will agree that she deserves compassion, love and care. Thank you for helping us help Ellie Mae. I will keep Animal Talk readers updated on her care and progress.
We also want to share that Wash Depot is having a pet food donation drive called “Wash-N-Wag Wednesday” to help feed our shelter dogs and cats. This will be every Wednesday through the month of November between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can drop off your pet food donations at Wash Depot. There are two Wash Depot locations in Greeneville at 1000 W. Andrew Johnson Highway and 60 Erwin Highway. Wash Depot will match pound for pound all pet food that is collected.
While making your donation you can also receive a $2 discount on one of their automatic washes. Wash purchase is not required. This is a great way to help the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society stock their shelves with lots of food for the dogs and cats to feed them during the winter months and get a discount on your next car wash.
Thank you for your support and love for helping us care for these homeless dogs and cats.
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.