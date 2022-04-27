The 2022 Cedar Creek Days Festival will be held Saturday, May 7 in southern Greene County.
The community event will be held at 90 Cedar Creek School Road and will feature arts and crafts, food, live music and more. Festival hours are set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More than 60 vendors are scheduled to be on hand at this year’s event, event organizers say.
Food vendors will include The Samich Shop, Pelican Snowballs, Fork in the Road and the Munchie Machine.
Entertainment for the festival will include Outlaw Paranormal. the Anne-N-Bren Show, Marge & In Charge; the Roby Line Dancers; Baylee Hensley; New Cut Bluegrass; the Sarah, Keith and Myna trio; Jenny Shaw, and the Greasy Screens.
Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
For more information about the event, call 423-823-8066 or 423-620-7421.