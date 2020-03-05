Samantha Melton has been promoted to office manager of Apex Bank’s Baileyton Office. She has led the office since mid-2019. A Baileyton native, Melton returned to the community in 2018 after working at Capital Bank since 2016. She is involved with North Greene High School and recently hosted the North Greene High School female athletes to the High Tops to High Heels Chamber Leadership Event. She is currently working with Fellowship of Christian Athletes to raise funds in Greene County.
