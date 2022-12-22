Arctic Blast Dec 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Body Found In Burned-Out Vehicle Behind Church Town Of Greeneville Accepting Applications For Parks & Recreation Board ECU Returns $15M To Members Through Extraordinary Dividend Businesses Join Greene County Partnership MASSEY: A Downtown Greeneville Christmas Adventure