Asbury United Methodist Church Family Ministries is now collecting donations of new or gently used formal dresses to replenish inventory for this year's “Prom Closet."
The Prom Closet provides formal dresses to local students for a nominal fee of $10 dollars, a church news release explains.
To help with the ministry, community members are asked to donate gently used or new formal dresses (prom, bridesmaid, or pageant dresses.)
Dresses can be dropped-off weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Asbury UMC, 201 S. Main St., by using the church office entrance, located just off Summer St.
"Gently used dresses should be cleaned and mended, if possible, before donation," the release adds.
"There is a great need for dresses in women’s sizes 12 to 28," says Kim Brown, director of family ministries with Asbury UMC.
Cash contributions to be used to purchase additional dresses for the ministry are also accepted. Monetary donations should be marked for Asbury Prom Closet and brought or mailed to the church office at the above address.
"Now in its 17th year, the Asbury United Methodist Church’s Prom Closet is an outreach ministry aimed at providing an affordable alternative for eighth grade and high school girls who wish to attend their prom or formal dance, but may have limited financial resources," the release notes.
The 2023 Prom Closet will operate out of Asbury UMC’s Fellowship Hall at the corner of Main and Summer streets.
It will be open for shoppers on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signs will be posted to indicate the entrance to the building.
Shoppers may try on dresses before they make their selection. Each dress is available for sale for $10, to local eighth grade girls and high school girls attending proms. Any profit realized from this ministry will be used to build “The Prom Closet” inventory for next year’s Blessed Dressed Ministry event.
"The Blessed Dressed Ministry, as it was first called, was initiated by the late Barbara Lawson as a means to share the love of Jesus Christ by meeting people in their need," the release notes.
"Proms have evolved into a very expensive event — but an event that is an important milestone in the lives of all young people. Mrs. Lawson always felt, 'It’s a time to dress up, feel special, and celebrate with their peers in a formal social setting,'" officials say in the release.
"We feel certain that the present state of our economy will mean an even greater number of young ladies will need to take advantage of this ministry," they add.
For more information about “The Prom Closet”, please call Kim Brown at 423-278-5104, or the Asbury UMC office at 423-798-1050.