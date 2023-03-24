In conjunction with Women’s History Month, Jones Memorial AME Zion Church, 201 Clem St., in Greeneville, will host a special program this Sunday, March 26, beginning at 4 p.m. The event, entitled “Women in Red, Together We Stand,” will celebrate women past and present. Guest speaker will be Pastor Anissa Poore, of VeriSource Global Ministries. Special music will be provided by Leslie Crutcher. The event is being sponsored by Each One Reach One Community Resources.
LORD’S TABERNACLE
Gideon speaker Richard McKinney will be speaking Sunday morning, March 26 at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road, in Greeneville. Service time is 9:45 a.m. Buster Shelton is host pastor.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Rd., in Limestone, will meet March 26 for regular Sunday services with Sunday School, beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Reece Buckingham will lead the singing and the morning’s communion service. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon title will be “Purge to Live”. Weekly Wednesday night Bible Study meets at 6 p.m. For more information, check the church Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
OAKLAND CPC
The Celestial City Quartet will be singing at Oakland C.P. Church, 694 Oakland Rd., in Telford, this Sunday, March 26. Service time is 11 a.m.
PINEY GROVE FWB
Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in the White Sands Community will be observing Friends and Family Day this Sunday, March 26. Service time is 10 a.m. No Name But His will be singing. Josh Cutshaw will bring the message. Lunch will be served following the service. Pastor Buford Metcalf and congregation invite everyone to attend. There will be no evening services.
SHILOH CPC
A Maundy Thursday Communion Service will be held April 6, at 7 p.m., at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Rd., in Tusculum. On Easter Sunday, April 9, the church will host a Community Easter Sunrise Service, beginning at 6:45 a.m. Breakfast will be served following the sunrise service.