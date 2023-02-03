The Believers will sing this Sunday evening, Feb. 5, at Antioch United Methodist Church. Service time is 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The Rev. David Gibbs, host pastor, welcomes everyone.
CALVARY BAPTIST
The Hughes Family will sing this Sunday morning, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m., at Calvary Baptist church, 328 Biddle St. Everyone is invited.
DIXON CHAPEL COG
Brother Eric Knight will bring the message this Sunday morning, Feb. 5, at Dixon Chapel Church of God, 25 Old Milburnton Rd., in Limestone. Service time is 10:30 a.m.
LICK CREEK VALLEY
Lick Creek Valley Church, 2515 Mt. Carmel Rd., will have its monthly food and clothing giveaway on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Rd., Limestone, will have a communion service led by Richard Sells this Sunday, Feb. 5. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon title will be “The Influence of One.” Regular Sunday services with Sunday School begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. The regular Wednesday night Bible Study meets at 6 p.m. For more information, check the church Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
PINE GROVE FWB
No Name But His will sing Sunday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m., at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 12690 Horton Hwy.
PINE GROVE UMC
Pine Grove United Methodist Church on Bright Hope Road will have a soup and dessert luncheon on Sunday, Feb. 5, at noon. Cost is by donation. A silent auction will also be held.aw