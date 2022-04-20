Bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent will perform in Greeneville on Sunday, May 1 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
Show time is 3 p.m.
Since forming their musical partnership in 2007, Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent have successfully forged their place in American country, bluegrass and gospel music with their signature sound, which expertly blends together Dailey’s tenor with Vincent’s reedy harmonies. The award-winning duo has released nine albums, each successfully charting on a Billboard albums chart.
In addition to their individual talents, Dailey & Vincent are also backed by a world-class ensemble of talented musicians, which includes Aaron McCune, Patrick McAvinue, Bob Mummert, Gavin Largent, Josh Cobb and Blaine Johnson.
“Stand back or face the force of nature that is this astounding ensemble,” wrote respected critic Robert K. Oermann for Music Row Magazine, an NPAC news release notes. “Take it from me, there’s a reason they’ve earned three Grammy nominations, won four Dove Awards, claimed an astounding 35 IBMA honors (including three as Entertainers of the Year and three as Vocal Group of the Year), multiple No. 1 records, a Public Television special and their weekly TV series, The Dailey & Vincent Show, on Circle and RFD-TV, featuring guest artists Vince Gill, The Oak Ridge Boys, Diamond Rio, Tanya Tucker, and more.”
Tickets for the Dailey & Vincent concert at NPAC start at $25 and are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.