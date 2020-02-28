We’ve all hit the buffet line a few times too many. Turns out that humans aren’t the only species that struggle with overindulging.
Late last year, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Officers Nathan Ripley and Justin Pinkston responded to a call in Bulls Gap about an injured bald eagle.
When they arrived, no wounds were apparent. The bird moved around fine. It just couldn’t fly.
The diagnosis: America’s emblem had stuffed itself.
“The officers caught the bird to inspect it and decided it had gorged itself on a meal and was temporarily unable to create enough lift to fly,” the TWRA announced in a Tuesday Facebook post. “This (is) a common occurrence among many raptor species.”
Officers ultimately relocated the bird – 24 years old, the TWRA determined based on the eagle’s banded information – to Douglas Lake.
The somewhat amusing narrative comes after wildlife officials have reported that the bald eagle population is growing across the Volunteer State and Greene County.
“East Tennessee has certainly seen an increase in bald eagle sightings and nesting attempts over the last 30 plus years,” TWRA Biologists Scott Dykes and Chris Ogle wrote in an emailed statement. “East Tennessee has gone from zero nests in the early ’80s to around 30 active nests today.”
Some believe eagle numbers will swell in the future.
“The bald eagle population is rising in East Tennessee, with numbers likely to continue to increase in the coming years,” Laura Sterbens, public relations and social media director for the Pigeon Forge-based American Eagle Foundation, told the newspaper in 2019.
The foundation is part of the reason for an increasing bald eagle population. Since 1992, the foundation has released 169 of them in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.
“It is very possible that several of our eagles have flown over, even stopping through, Greene County,” Sterbens said. “Our eagles all wear a visible identifying patagial tag on their left wing. Through documented sightings of our eagles wearing these tags, our eagles have traveled as far north as the Great Lakes in Michigan.”
After the population plummeted across North America, bald eagles were one of the first animals protected by the 1973 Endangered Species Act. It wasn’t until 2007 that bald eagles were federally de-listed following restoration efforts and a ban on DDT, a pesticide that for decades left scores of eagle eggs too brittle to survive.
“The bald eagle is a great example of species recovery through the hard work of state and federal agencies, alike,” wrote Dykes and Ogle. “As is usually the case, humans were the cause for bald eagle decline, but corrective actions were fortunately taken in time.”