Frontier Health has named Sean A. Barlow, M.D., its new medical director of addiction services at the new Turning Point facility in Johnson City, where he will be providing oversight of our substance abuse disorder services for both residential and medication assisted recovery programs.
Barlow has been practicing psychiatry for over 20 years and is board certified in the field of general and addiction psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, a news release said. He also has served for many years as medical director for an intensive outpatient program for those with chronic psychiatric illness in Palm Springs, California, and was chief psychiatrist at the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California, from 2008 to 2015.
Barlow will treat adults with mental health and or substance abuse disorders by providing 24-hour medically monitored detoxification, residential rehab, and crisis stabilization services. He will also offer treatment on an outpatient basis for adults seeking treatment for substance use disorders, the release said.
