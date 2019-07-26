Pine Grove United Methodist Women’s monthly meeting in January focused on an early woman pioneer publisher and “Bible Women.”
The meeting was Tuesday, July 2,, in the church fellowship hall. Vice-President Wilma Ottinger conducted the meeting.
Phyllis Henry read the Response entitled “Learn: Duty to God.” She shared about Harriett Merrick Warren, the first editor of the first publication of the Woman’s Foreign Missionary Society, titled “The Heathen Woman’s Friend.”
Warren served as its editor from 1869 until her death in 1893. When called on to be the editor of the organization’s paper, “one of the model missionary papers of the world,” Warren was only 25 years old.
“At that time, papers and magazines conducted by women were something of a novelty, the field new and untried,” wrote Annie Gracey in 1893 in her memorial to Warren. Beginning with 4,000 subscribers and eight pages, by 1893 the magazine was 24 pages long with 21,500 subscribers. Warren advocated for cross-cultural education in missionary work and promoted submission to God as a means to empower women to teach, preach, travel and organize.
The first school founded in India by the Woman’s Foreign Missionary Society, now known as Isabella Thoburn College, was originally called the Harriet Warren Memorial College.
Gail Ballard presented the program “Women Offering Belongingness.” The objective is to study biblical women’s leadership and apply that understanding to the importance of hospitality, especially as it relates to women’s own homes and food. The scripture used was Acts 16:11-15 and 18:1-3.
The church is a gathering of people in the name of Christ, Ballard said. From among the many references to house churches in the Bible, one is hosted by a single woman, maybe a widow, and another by a couple. One of the well-to-do women leaders of a house church is Lydia, a seller of purple-dyed cloth in Philippi. As a result of the ministry of Paul, she becomes a convert to Christianity — the first person to become a Christian in Europe, and she and the members of her household are baptized. Her house becomes a church led by this businesswoman.
Another house church is hosted by a couple, Priscilla and Aquila. They flee from Rome to Corinth due to the persecution of Emperor Claudius in 49-50 CE. Skilled in tent making, they are sought after by Paul during his missionary journey. Priscilla and Aquila open their home to Paul, a tentmaker himself, and he stays there and engages in his ministry, supported by their tent-making trade.
In the early mission work of women, Christian workers known as “Bible Women” went from house to house sharing their knowledge. They were everyday theologians and interpreters of culture, sharing and singing the Bible stories in home settings.
In the Methodist Church, Bible Women can be traced back to 1861. The first money sent to support a Bible Woman by the Woman’s Foreign Missionary Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church was given in 1869: $50 supported her for a whole year.
Without the native Bible Women’s expertise, the female missionaries could not have achieved their massive accomplishments.
“As women, we are multitaskers, and we feel the need to be the church of Christ, whether it’s at home or beyond our house’s walls,” Ballard said. “One of the ways we offer hospitality is through food. Eating locally and seasonally is essential to promoting food security and supporting farmers. Making these choices is healthy for you, God’s earth and the economy.”
Ballard ended the program by sayin: “We open our doors; we greet our friends; we offer hospitality. We receive gifts from our community — the food we eat, the water we drink, the teachers who help mold our children, and so many more. May we open our doors, welcome your children and be your church.”
The group’s next monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 6. Shirley Hurd will be the program leader.