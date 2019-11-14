The Chuckey-Doak boys are going into the season with a lot of unknowns, but coach Sam Broyles is confident his team can figure things out as the year goes on to make a deep postseason run.
Most of the Huskies squad also plays football which means that they have not had a chance to work together much over the summer, and will only have one week together before the regular season starts.
“Our football team had a great season and I have 13 football players this year,” Broyles said. “That means I haven’t had a chance to really put this team together yet. Chemistry is lacking right now, just because we haven’t played together much. We have three hall of fame games, and three games in a Thanksgiving tournament that will be very important for us to try to figure ourselves out.”
Of the players the Black Knights have returning, guards Alex Maupin and Jameson Cobble will be the most important, especially in the early portion of the season. Both are seniors who have proven that they can score in bunches.
“We know Alex is going to get his. We have Jameson Cobble back who helps with scoring and ball handling,” Broyles said. “Those two are going to be crucial for us starting out. They will be guys we lean on and are guys we need to bring those young guys along, because we don’t have much experience around them.”
Maupin will run the point for Chuckey-Doak just as he did last season. He makes the offense go and is a deft distributor in addition to being a capable scorer when called upon.
“Alex Maupin is a senior who has played very well for us. He will have to be the leader of this group. He handles the ball well and we know he can score,” Broyles said.
Cobble is a talented shooter who can get hot from behind the arc. He also can help Maupin with the ball handling duties.
In the post, the Knights don’t have much varsity experience, but they do have some strong and physical athletes who will be hard to score on.
Corwin Ramsey is a senior but has not played since his freshman year. On the football field, he plays defensive tackle and offensive line. Just like on the gridiron, opponents on the hardwood should not expect the path past him to be an easy one.
The Knights also have a strong presence in the post in Eli Beddingfield. Another lineman on the Black Knights’ football team, the junior will be no pushover on the block.
“In our conference, you have to have those strong kids inside,” Broyles said. “This is a tough league and those guys are going to be important for us. Usually coming from football it is hard to keep those guys on the floor early because they are still wanting to be physical. Corwin brings a big tough presence inside that I think can help us, we just have to get him in basketball shape.”
Matthew Palazzo will be the tallest player on the Knight’s roster at 6’3”, and while still a physical presence he also brings more finesse to the position. Palazzo did injure his knee late in the football season and Broyles does not know how soon to expect him back.
Caydon Black will also get minutes on the block and gives Chuckey-Doak a more athletic option down low.
At the other guard spot, Chuckey-Doak will be looking for senior Cayden Phillips, junior Cameron Yost or junior Tyler Ramsey to step up and fill the big scoring void left behind by Jordan Morelock. Broyles does not think one of them on their own can replace the district’s leading scorer from a year ago, but between the three of the of them he expects a lot of production.
Broyles thinks Phillips can be an athletic mismatch for a lot of opponents while Ramsey has good length at 6’1” and has developed into a quality shooter.
Jaylen Willett and Roberto Vasquez will add depth at the guard position while Hayden Anderson gives Chuckey-Doak another option in the post.
Last year, the Black Knights went 15-14 but managed to play for the District 2-2A championship before falling to Johnson County in the Region 1-2A tournament.
Broyles expects the district to be tough again this year with Grainger returning a lot and Greeneville and South Greene being tough again, but he feels like his squad has the talent to be in the mix again.
CHUCKEY-DOAK BLACK KNIGHTS
2 Kameron Yost Jr.
5 Cayden Phillips Sr.
12 Roberto Vazquez So.
14 Alex Maupin Sr.
20 Tyler Ramsey Jr.
24 Jameson Cobble Sr.
30 Jaylen Willett So.
33 Matthew Palazzo Jr.
34 Eli Beddingfield Jr.
35 Caydon Black Jr.
40 Corwin Ramsey Sr.
44 Hayden Anderson So.
BLACK KNIGHTS 2019-20 SCHEDULE
Nov. 23 vs. Cherokee (at North Greene)
Nov. 23 vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman (at North Greene)
Nov. 25-30 at Grainger County Thanksgiving Tournament (Boys)
Dec. 3 NORTH GREENE
Dec. 6 CLAIBORNE
Dec. 7 at Unicoi County
Dec. 10 WEST GREENE
Dec. 13 at Cumberland Gap
Dec. 17 at Grainger
Dec. 19 at Hampton
Dec. 27-30 at Kelley Services Tournament (at Sullivan North - Boys)
Jan. 3 UNICOI COUNTY
Jan. 10 GREENVILLE
Jan. 14 at North Greene
Jan. 17 SOUTH GREENE
Jan. 24 at Claiborne
Jan. 28 at West Greene
Jan. 31 CUMBERLAND GAP
Feb. 1 HAPPY VALLEY
Feb. 4 GRAINGER
Feb. 7 at Greeneville
Feb. 10 HAMPTON
Feb. 14 at South Greene