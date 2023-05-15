Blue Springs Decoration Day was held Saturday at the historic Blue Springs Cemetery and Church in Mosheim.
The Blue Springs Historical Association hosted the day-long event at the Blue Springs Church and Cemetery on Main Street.
Dr. Angela Keaton, a professor of history at Tusculum University, spoke in depth inside the church about the four major myths about the Appalachian region.
About 20 people gathered at 11 a.m. inside the Blue Springs Church, which is being restored, to hear Keaton, who is a member of Blue Springs Historical Association’s board of directors.
Several people showed up throughout the day to place flowers on graves in the cemetery, and on a more modern cemetery adjacent to it, the Mosheim Central Church Cemetery.
Lyle Ailshie was one of those who visited the Blue Springs Cemetery. He patiently used water, vinegar, Dawn dish soap, and a brush to get rid of moss growing on a headstone for James L. Ailshie.
Keaton stated that the four myths about the Appalachian region is that it has always been poor; it is backward and isolated; it has always been populated with White Anglo-Saxons; and that it has “always been a problem.”
Keaton said the early economy of the region centered around fur, ginseng, and cattle.
In 1826, 60,000 hogs in the region went to market. Later, after massive amounts of hogs clogged transportation routes, the phrase “hogging the road” was invented.
“The myth of poverty is one of the biggest misconceptions” about the Appalachian region, she stated.
Also, thanks in part to the media’s exaggeration of the Hatfield and McCoy feuds, “mountaineers were portrayed as violent and uncivilized,” she said.
In addition to white people, there were sizable Native American populations, African slaves, Spaniards, and others, Keaton said. In 1860, the Black population in Appalachia was over 170,000, according to the speaker.
Said the historian at one point, “People never come to a (neat conclusion) of what Appalachia is.”
State Rep. David Hawk spoke briefly. He said what the Blue Springs Historical Association has done for the church and cemetery’s restoration “is tremendous. I support you 100 percent.”
Tim McCoy, who lives in Switzerland, traveled to Mosheim to see the restoration work on the church and cemetery, and to the area to see his nephew graduate from a southeastern Tennessee high school.
McCoy stated he descended from Bible family members who are buried in the Blue Springs Cemetery. His paternal great-grandmother was Louisa Lehann Bible Renner, daughter of Franklin C. Bible and Nancy Jane Moore Bible, both of whom are buried, along with his parents and other ancestors of his, in that cemetery.
Annette Harmon Pal, who was born in Mosheim and travelled from Asheville, North Carolina, to attend the event on Saturday, said, “This piece of history is worth keeping. I’m impressed with what they (the historical association) are doing.” Pal described herself as “a visitor from over the mountain.” She has relatives buried in the Blue Springs Cemetery and in the Mosheim Central Cemetery.
Restoration work has been underway on the church for several years.
In its first phase completed in September 2021, the building was leveled and the foundation rebuilt.
In the second phase, a new porch and steps were built. According to a press release from the Association, balustrades and hand railings for the steps have been built and are ready to be put up soon.
The historical association has received another matching grant from the Tennessee Historical Commission to allow the group to carry out phase three of restoration.
In this phase, officials say the plan is to first restore and reglaze the windows, and then restore the front door. Next, the exterior will be primed and repainted, and then the steeple restored and painted.
“It is our goal to raise $20,000 this spring and summer,” the press release states. “When all phases of the restoration are completed, the building will serve the community. It can be rented for events such as weddings, etc., and will be preserved for future generations to remember what happened at this historic place.”