In a points race at Cherokee Race Park on Saturday, Randall Bolden won the no box race in his daughter’s Blue Bell Camaro as his car has had issues for three weeks.
Bolden said this was his first Win in Blue Bell in 10 years and was pleased that she put all his opponents back on the trailer.
Will Hudson was runner up in no box. The margin of victory for Bolden was .0058.
The pro division saw Randall Hawkins put his Hammer Time Camaro in victory lane with a .0008 package win.
Hawkins had a .008 on the tree and dead on 5.57 with a 0. The margin of victory over Newport’s Johnny Davis.
Davis congratulated the winner, shaking his hand and saying with a chuckle, “I bring out the best in everybody.”
Saturday will be a night race at Cherokee. Gates open at 6 p.m. with time runs at 8. Admission for spectators is $5.