Chris Allen, Boyd Sports President and COO, is banking on the Appalachian League’s new summer collegiate model being a home run in the league’s communities.
At a February press conference at Tusculum University to announce Greeneville’s franchise in the league will be named the Greeneville Flyboys, Allen said he anticipates a closer relationship between fans and players.
“One of the great things about this league is these kids are probably open to doing more promotions and things of that nature than professional players,” Allen said. “Myself and (Boyd Sports Vice President) Jeremy Boler both started in summer collegiate baseball. I started in Wilson, North Carolina, and Jeremy started in Forest City of the Coastal Plain League.
“We’re both very familiar with the model and the brand. The communities grow to love summer collegiate teams and the kids that play.”
Under Major League Baseball’s restructuring of the minor leagues, the Appy League has been converted from an affiliated rookie league to a summer collegiate wood bat league.
“My suggestion early on when restructuring was being discussed was, ‘Listen. We need to go to Major League Baseball and ask what can we do to save baseball in our communities?” Allen said. “Major League Baseball had a plan. If we had said we didn’t want to do this like many teams and leagues have, what would our options have been?
“Pro baseball isn’t coming back here right now. It might never come back. So this is our best option to keep baseball and our brand of entertainment alive in our communities. And it absolutely could turn out to be a better deal.”
Greeneville is one of four Appy League franchises operated by Boyd Sports. Elizabethton, Johnson City and Kingsport are the others.
Greeneville is scheduled to open its season on June 3 at Elizabethton. The Flyboys’ home opener is slated for 7 p.m. June 8 against Johnson City.
The Flyboys name reflects that Pioneer Park, home of the Flyboys and Tusculum University’s baseball team, sits in the center of what was once the runway at Tusculum Field, an airfield that was in operation from 1948 to 1968.
Flyboys officials also said the team name is a tribute to World War I and World War II pilots. The team’s red, white and blue primary logo features a large star and a World War I-World War II era airplane.
“Not many people know where the stadium sits used to be an old airfield,” said Flyboys general manager Kat Foster. “This area has such a rich history of patriotism and veterans dating all the way to the Revolutionary War. So we wanted to say a thank you to the members of World War I, World War II, so on and so forth.
“Members of the Army Air Corps and also the Air Force during any conflict or war are known as Flyboys, so this is to pay homage to them and give attention to where the stadium is and where the airfield used to be.”
The Flyboys will be the only team in the Appalachian League to wear cream-colored home uniforms, giving the team a retro look.
“We enjoyed looking into the rich history of the area to see how we could incorporate it the absolute best that we could and say thank you to veterans and thank you to the area for being such a wonderful community to us,” Foster said. “We hope everyone loves this new name, new logo, new team, new league just as much as we do.”
Other names considered included Highlanders, Aviators, Capitols and Big Rigs.
“We all fell in love (with Flyboys),” Foster said. “It was well received by everyone involved.”
The Flyboys is a rebranding of Greeneville’s baseball team due to the Appalachian League losing its affiliation under Major League Baseball’s plan to contract minor league affiliates from 162 to 120.
The 10 cities that were in the Appalachian League prior to contraction make up the new Appy League. Those include Greeneville, Bristol, Elizabethton, Johnson City and Kingsport in Tennessee, Bluefield, Danville and Pulaski in Virginia, Princeton in West Virginia and Burlington in North Carolina.
Boyd Sports has also revealed the Elizabethton franchise will be named the River Riders, the Johnson City franchise will be named the Doughboys and the Kingsport franchise will be named the Axmen.
Other teams in the league include the Bristol State Liners, Burlington Sock Puppets, Bluefield Ridge Runners, Pulaski River Turtles and Danville Otterbots. At press time, the Princeton franchise had not revealed a new name.
The new Appy League will be part of the Prospect Development Pipeline run by MLB and USA Baseball. College freshmen and sophomores will make up the Appy League rosters, and USA Baseball and MLB will select the players and coaching staffs.
Top performers from the Appy League will advance to the Cape Cod League as juniors. Top performers from the Cape who remain in school will advance to the MLB Draft League as seniors and could be drafted in the MLB draft that is being moved from June to August.
Another plus Allen thinks fans will pick up on is summer collegiate teams tend to play more to win than low-level minor league teams, whose No. 1 priority is to develop and move players up through a major league organization.
“USA Baseball’s goal is to have the best summer collegiate league in the country at this age group, which is freshmen and sophomore age kids,” Allen said. “You’re going to see great talent in this league. Kids who want to develop for the next level, but kids who also want to have fun and win.”
Greeneville’s past two affiliated entries in the Appalachian League were the Astros from 2004 to 2017 and the Reds in 2018 and 2019.
The team was still named the Reds in 2020, but the minor league baseball season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.