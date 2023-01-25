Welcome to the Greeneville Sun's annual Bridal Edition. We are thrilled to serve you as you plan for your big day!
This year's edition provides a host of informative articles to help with various aspects of your wedding plans, from picking the perfect wedding dress to choosing a photographer for capturing those memorable moments. We've even included some advice from newlyweds to help guide you with some valuable insight from those who have recently walked in your shoes.
Featured on the colored pages of the section are photographs of local couples who formally made their commitments to each other in 2022. We're so happy that they allowed our readers to have a glimpse of their special day.
Also included in the Bridal Edition is information on how you can work with the Lifestyles department of the Greeneville Sun to share news and photographs about your engagement and wedding. These announcement are a free service that the Sun provides to help you share the happy news with your family, friends and neighbors in Greeneville and Greene County.
Engagement and wedding news can be submitted online by using the Lifestyles link at GreenevilleSun.com. Forms are also available in the lobby of the Greeneville Sun office at 121 W. Summer Street.
As the Lifestyles Editor at the Greeneville Sun, I look forward to helping you share details about your engagement and wedding to our readers both online and in print. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me at lisa.warren@greenevillesun.com or call me at 423-359-3114.