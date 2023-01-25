Wedding Budget

Ashlyn White and TJ Wilson were found at the 2023 Something Blue Bridal Fair on Jan. 7 in downtown Greeneville. The couple are planning for their Oct. 8, 2023, wedding. Experts say it’s easy to go overboard when planning a wedding, and couples may find their list of wants and, consequently, their expenses, growing as they get into the weeds of wedding planning.

 Sun Photo by Lisa Warren

