All engagement and wedding announcements in The Greeneville Sun’s Lifestyles pages are published free of charge.
Fill-in-the-blank forms are available for both types of announcements.
Printed versions of the forms may be picked up at The Greeneville Sun’s offices, 121 W. Summer St.
Online forms are available at GreenevilleSun.com, under the “Lifestyles” menu heading.
ENGAGEMENT ANNOUNCEMENTSTo ensure that a photo will appear with an engagement announcement, all necessary information must be submitted two weeks prior to the ceremony date.
Abbreviated announcements will be published for engagements with weddings occurring in less than one week if space allows. Engagement photographs must be of the couple only.
WEDDING ANNOUNCEMENTS
To ensure that a photo will appear with a wedding announcement, all necessary information must be submitted within one month following the legal wedding date.
This deadline is strictly enforced.
However, alternate arrangements due to delays in professional photo availability may be made by contacting the Lifestyles editor at 359-3156 or lifestyles@greenevillesun.com prior to the one-month deadline.
MORE INFORMATION
Engagement and wedding announcements are considered news items and written in accordance with the Sun’s stylistic guidelines.
The Sun’s Advertising Department offers a variety of “congratulatory” ads for those wishing to convey a different message.
Every effort to ensure accuracy will be made, but the Sun is not responsible for errors made due to illegible handwriting on announcement forms.
All items are published at the editors’ discretion.
For more information, call 359-3156 during office hours, email lifestyles@greenevillesun.com or write to Lifestyles Department, The Greeneville Sun, 121 W. Summer St., Greeneville, TN 37743.