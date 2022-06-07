Lauren Olivia King, of Afton, and Jacob Wayne Johnson, of Greeneville, wed on May 19 in a 6:30 p.m. ceremony at The Homeplace at Johnston Farms. The Rev. Joey Tillery officiated.
The bride’s parents are Tim and Stacy King, of Afton.
The groom’s parents are Wendell and Kim Johnson, of Greeneville.
The bride was given in marriage by her mother and father. She was dressed in an ivory, flounced organza bridal gown with a V-neck, open back and a crystal-and-pearl accent belt. The light-and-airy gown featured wide edging, delicate straps and a corset-style back, complete with a ball gown silhouette. Her mid-length veil was adorned with crystal-and-pearl accents.
The bridal bouquet was a mixture of greenery and white flowers with a necklace from the bride’s “Meme” (her paternal grandmother) wrapped around the center.
The bride’s mother wore a long, black, crepe gown, refined with a ruffle cascading down the front.
The groom’s mother wore a navy, knee-length dress featuring a beaded neckline and a soft jacket with sheer sleeves. The mothers of the couple carried small bouquets of greenery and white flowers.
The bride’s childhood best friend, Hannah Justice, of Gulfport, Mississippi, served as the matron of honor. Bride’s maids were DeAnna Ottinger, of Greeneville; Bethany Hay, of Bluff City; Laura King, of Greeneville, and Lexi King, of Limestone. Attendants wore sea-glass or dusty-sage green chiffon, flowing dresses with thin straps.
Emerson King, of Greeneville, and Tatum Huff, of Knoxville, served as flower girls.
The bridal book attendants were Joseph and Javan Tillery, of Greeneville.
Wendell Johnson, the groom’s father, stood by the groom as the best man.
The groomsmen were Cody Davis, Isaac Hoese, Collin King, all of Greeneville and Tyler King, of Limestone.
Drake King, of Limestone, served as the ring bearer.
Colors for the wedding featured ivory, dusty sage and gold accents. For the intimate reception, tables were adorned with ivory tablecloths, greenery and dusty sage runners. Clear glass vases with floating candles and gold votives added to touches of elegance to the pleasing decor. Ivory chargers with gold rims, ivory napkins and gold-accented silverware were used for the meal provided by Angeez Catering.
Music for the event was provided by DJ Victor with Musicality.
Photography was provided by Nunn Photography of Greeneville.
The wedding director was Amanda Gibson.
A rehearsal dinner was held May 18 at The Homeplace at Johnston Farms.
The bride is a graduate of Greeneville High School and East Tennessee State University. She is employed as a teacher at EastView Elementary School.
The groom is a graduate of South Greene High School, Walters State Community College and Carson Newman University. He is employed as a banker at First Horizon.
Following a honeymoon trip to Folly Beach, SC, the couple are living in Greeneville.