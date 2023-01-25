Congratulations! You’ve decided to take the next step in your relationship and say “I do!”
After sharing the happy news with your family and friends, your next thoughts will likely turn toward planning your big day. There are loads of things to consider. What type of wedding do you want? Where do you want to have it? How many people should you invite? The list of questions goes on and on.
To help get you focused, several newlyweds were asked by The Greeneville Sun to share some wedding planning advice with engaged couples as they begin planning for their big day.
One of the strongest pieces of advice was to always remember that this is YOUR day and that you, as a couple, should enjoy it the way you want.
“Lean on your family, friends, loved ones, and future spouse for support. However, don’t forget that it is not their day,” says Jaelyn (Shoemaker) Arrington, who married her high school sweetheart, Colton Arrington, on Aug. 12, 2022.
“This is a stressful time, but don’t let others’ opinions get in the way of what you and your fiancé want,” she adds.
Another helpful piece of advice from Arrington was to “take advantage of wedding planning apps and websites. They do almost all the work for you!”
Cara (Hixson) Love says it’s important for engaged couples to enjoy the wedding planning process.
“Basking in the memory of our wedding and the times planning for it, I realize just how important prioritizing joy was and is,” says Love, who married Garron Love on May 19, 2022.
“Our time engaged was one that was so joyful, even in the planning,” she adds.
“In looking at venues, picking out photographers, or even looking through different floral arrangements, there is so much to be thankful for,” Love says. “Instead of looking at these necessities as tasks, look at them as things that you GET to do rather than things you HAVE to do,” she adds.
“Give yourself time to sit back and truly reflect on how blessed you are to get to plan a wedding with the one you love,” Love says. “Engagement was one of the happiest seasons, and it leads into a season that is so sweet, so definitely be sure to enjoy it!”
Hana Lee (Auchterlonie) Rader tells couples to “don’t worry about the little things. Enjoy the best day of your life because it flies by quick!” She and her husband, Tyler, wed on April 17, 2022.
“Make sure to take time to eat and take a moment just for the two of you,” Rader adds.
Lauren (King) Johnson and her husband, Jacob, took their leap into matrimony on May 19, 2022. They encourage engaged couples to not only plan for the wedding day, but also for the marriage as well.
“The one piece of advice we would give a couple planning their wedding is to attend premarital counseling,” Johnson says. “The season of being engaged and planning a wedding can be rather hectic and stressful, but it is so important to slow down and take the time to put God at the forefront of your marriage.
“The wedding is just one day, but marriage is a commitment for the rest of your life,” she adds. “Invest in your relationship with each other and don’t get consumed by every little detail. Instead, put Christ first and the rest of the planning will all fall into place.”
Kelsey Kinnaley, who wed her husband, Ryan, on May 28, 2021, says that her best advice to engaged couples is to “get started early with your planning and make the most of it because once the big wedding day comes it’s over in a flash.”
She goes to add, “Another piece of advice, I would give is to get a professional photographer. You won’t regret it. Those photos are how you relive your big day!”
Amanda Dennison and her husband, Matthew, were married on Oct. 13, 2019.
“As cliché as it sounds,” Dennison says, “always stay true to yourself when planning your wedding. Original ideas are always the best; try not to be easily influenced by what’s popular. This is a day you will look back on forever so make sure you make it special and unique just like you are!”