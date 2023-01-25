It has long been said that a photograph is worth more than a thousand words. This is certainly true when it comes to wedding photographs.
During the recent Something Blue Bridal Fair held Jan. 7 at the General Morgan Inn, I talked to some area photographers who offered extremely helpful advice to couples planning for their wedding.
“Make photography a priority when budgeting for your wedding,” says Katrina Morlen, of Katrina Serene Photography. “I may be biased in feeling that it is most important, but it’s what you have left when all is said and done. It’s also how you will relive your wedding day.”
“Most people say that the day itself is a blur and rely on photos to remember it by,” she added.
In choosing a photographer to capture your big day, Morlen suggests finding one “who is a good fit personality wise. This is super important. You’ll probably spend more time with your photographer on your wedding than anyone else including your husband or wife, so make sure you get along with them.
“It doesn’t matter how beautiful their photos are if you can’t stand to be around them. Weddings are already stressful enough on their own,” she said.
She made a blog post about this a couple years ago that includes eight more: https://katrinaserene.com/8-things-your-photographer-will-thank-you-for/
“As for trends, I offer drone photography at no additional cost, and it’s been a hit for my couples,” Morlen said. “They love having photos from really unique angles and heights.”
“I think most couples want natural looking photos where they can relax and be themselves,” she added. “I’ve found they also really enjoy being guided throughout the whole photo and posing process, so they never have to feel awkward or wonder what they should be doing.
“Also, most of my couples choose woodsy or mountain locations for photos,” Morlen continued. “I don’t know if it’s because it’s on trend with the boho style that is so popular right now or if I just attract couples who love the same things I love.”
As for wedding trends in general, Morlen said she has seen an increase in smaller, more intimate weddings, typically involving fewer than 50 guests.
Another trend has been couples planning three to six months out versus more than a year in advance, she added.
Many couples are also opting for weekday weddings now, Morlen added.
“If they are considering a weekday wedding, I would recommend that they check with venues and vendors because some offer discounts for those ‘non peak’ dates,” she said.
For more information about Katrina Serene Photography, visit http://www.KatrinaSerene.com or call 423-620-9399.
Garrett Nunn, of Nunn Photography, says that most couples look at booking their wedding photographers at least six to nine months in advance of the big day.
When considering a prospective photographer, Nunn advises that couples take time to consider several questions:
• How long of a turnaround time is expected between the wedding and when you get your pictures back?
• How many edited photos should you expect to receive?
• Does your photographer share previews on social media?
• Does your photographer shoot with backup cards to protect your images?
• Can you see a full gallery from a wedding your photographer shot recently? “Often times you see the best images on social media and you want to get a well rounded idea of what to expect!” Nunn says.
• Does your photographer play well with others? “All of your vendors will be around each other for multiple hours and if everyone gets along well, it’s like a well oiled machine. (And the opposite is about as solid as a McDonald’s ice cream maker,)” Nunn says.
• Where will the sun be during your ceremony? “If it’s right in one of the bride or groom’s eyes, your eyes may be watering for the wrong reason!” Nunn says.
• What kind of sparklers are you getting? “The right kind will be bright and put out minimal smoke. The wrong kind puts out a little light and a lot of smoke, making it hard to see your big send off,” Nunn says.
For more information about Nunn Photography, visit nunnphotos.com or call 865-776-8866.